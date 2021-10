The #5 Indianola football team is competing with a district championship on the line tonight, hosting the Toreadors of Boone. The Indians are currently in a three-way tie for first place along with Bondurant-Farrar and Norwalk, who match up in district play in Bondurant, and a win by the Bluejays in conjunction with an Indians win would award the district title to Indianola, while a Warriors win would put Norwalk in first. The Toreadors come in with just one win on the season, but head coach Eric Kluver tells KNIA Sports the Indians will not be overlooking their opponent.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO