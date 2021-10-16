Metro Parks works to stop bullying in and out of schools

October is National Bullying Prevention Month and students from across Nashville will come together October 16 to learn about bullying and ways to stop it.

Metro Parks is hosting a free "Stop the Bullying" walk at Hadley Park from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Anyone who attends is encouraged to wear blue.

Year round, the 27 Metro Park community centers see around 3,500 children, which is why they want to make the message clear that they do not stand for bullying.

"We want them to know that we’re the stopgate when it comes to bullying. We want them to know so they can take it to Metro Schools and know they’ve learned not to bully or be around bullying from Metro Parks. We want to be the lead in anti-bullying prevention," said Stevon Neloms with Metro Parks.

Data shows about 20% of students ages 12-18 have experienced bullying nationwide.