This 1 Industrial Products Stock Could Beat Earnings: Why It Should Be on Your Radar

Zacks.com
 8 days ago

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important....

www.zacks.com

24/7 Wall St.

Where ARKF Stands After Q3

24/7 Wall St. takes a look at one of Cathie Wood's ARK Invest funds. The third quarter for this ETF was somewhat hampered by a weak September, but it stands to benefit from here.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Zacks.com

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 22nd

APA Corporation (. APA - Free Report) : This explorer and producer of oil and gas properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days. APA Corporation Price and Consensus. APA Corporation price-consensus-chart | APA Corporation Quote. Star Bulk Carriers...
Zacks.com

U.S. Upstream Industry Red-Hot Right Now: 5 Stocks to Buy

EOG - Free Report) , Devon Energy (. SBOW - Free Report) are likely to see impressive revenue and cash flow growth. The Zacks Oil and Gas - US E&P industry consists of companies primarily based in the domestic market, focused on the exploration and production (E&P) of oil and natural gas. These firms find hydrocarbon reservoirs, drill oil and gas wells, and produce and sell these materials to be refined later into products such as gasoline, fuel oil, distillate, etc. The economics of oil and gas supply and demand is the fundamental driver of this industry. In particular, a producer’s cash flow is primarily determined by the realized commodity prices. In fact, all E&P companies' results are vulnerable to historically volatile prices in the energy markets. A change in realizations affects their returns and causes them to alter their production growth rates. The E&P operators are also exposed to exploration risks where drilling results are comparatively uncertain.
Zacks.com

4 Chemical Stocks Set to Pull Off a Beat This Earnings Season

Chemical companies’ third-quarter results are expected to reflect the upturn in demand across major end-use industries from the coronavirus lows. The chemical industry faced the heat from a significant downturn in demand during the first half of 2020 as lockdowns and travel restrictions amid the pandemic brought global economic activities to a near-standstill.
Cheddar News

Crocs Stay Hot With Record Q3 Revenue Results

Crocs reached record revenues of $625.9 million, a 73 percent increase from last year, in its Q3 earnings report. The footwear brand now expects 2022 revenues to grow more than 20 percent from 2021, fueled by global demand, brand loyalty, and celebrity interest. Crocs CFO Anne Mehlman joined Cheddar to discuss the big earnings results, dealing with supply chain issues, and the company's commitment to achieving net-zero by 2030.
Zacks.com

Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) Hits New 52-Week High

VCR - Free Report) on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of VCR are up approximately 45.3% from their 52-week low of $227.52/share. But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
Zacks.com

Analysts Estimate ImmunoGen (IMGN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

IMGN - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com

SNAP Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, User Growth Aids Top Line

SNAP - Free Report) reported earnings of 17 cents per share for third-quarter 2021, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 183.3% and increased 1600% year over year. Revenues jumped 57.3% from the year-ago quarter to $1.06 billion but missed the consensus mark by 2.04%. Daily active users (DAU) at...
Zacks.com

BankUnited (BKU) Stock Down 2.9% Despite Q3 Earnings Beat

BKU - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 94 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 88 cents. The bottom line jumped 34.3% from the prior-year quarter. Results primarily gained from higher net interest income (NII) and provision benefits. The loans and deposit balances remained strong in the...
