Sens. Blumenthal, Murphy encourage residents take part in gun buybacks across the state

By News 12 Staff
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q3IsK_0cTBSM3900

Police departments throughout the state hope some incentives will prompt people to turn in old, unused or illegal guns this weekend.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Christ Murphy urged residents to take part in Buyback and Gun Safe Giveaway Day.

Events will take place in multiple communities including in Bridgeport, Norwalk, Stamford, Newtown and Hartford.

Organizers hope that getting rid of these unwanted or unsecured guns will reduce the risk of homicides, suicides, unintentional shootings and domestic violence.

Murphy says it will make communities safer.

Most buyback and safe giveaway events are anonymous. The one exception is Norwalk, where ID will be required.

