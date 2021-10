BATTLE CREEK — Camp is set up outside the Kellogg plant in Battle Creek and there are no plans of tearing it down. On an unseasonably warm day in October, workers on strike accept gifts of food from fellow employees, friends and community members. Little Caesars pizza boxes and cases of water line the folding tables set up under a pop-up tent. There are grills and fire pits set up in anticipation of colder, longer nights.

