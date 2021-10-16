CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Cent Cine: No Time To Die

By 2 Film Critics
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Craig has been retired as James Bond—and none too soon. While Craig is only 53—maybe closer to 50 when the film was made—he’s got a 50-going-on-60 look. The body’s trim enough, but the face reveals a man too old to have smooth-skinned Madeleine (Léa Seydoux, playing the daughter of Vesper...

WRAL News

About that 'No Time to Die' ending...

NEW YORK — This story discusses the ending of “No Time to Die." That such a spoiler warning is even necessary is strange in the world of James Bond. Doesn't he save the world and get away with the girl? Isn't that one of the immutable laws of 007, right up there with the tuxedos, Aston Martins and facially scarred villains of seemingly limitless financing? Just as surely as his foes can build a teeming lair in a volcano, Bond has a gadget, and a wry quip, to deploy at just the right time to rescue humankind. So sayeth the Book of Bond.
MOVIES
Cornell Daily Sun

A Look Into ‘No Time to Die’

After multiple delays due to the pandemic, the latest James Bond film No Time to Die has finally hit theaters. Daniel Craig returns to his role as the titular character for the fifth film in his run in the franchise as the iconic agent embarks on yet another thrilling mission.
MOVIES
940wfaw.com

‘No Time To Die’ Opens to $56M at B.O.

No Time to Die has snagged $145.5 million so far globally and $56 million at the domestic box office. No Time to Die is the fourth biggest Bond film (out of 25) at the domestic B.O. after Skyfall ($88.3M), Spectre ($70.4M) and Quantum of Solace ($67.5M). This is Daniel Craig‘s last outing as Bond, his fifth.
MOVIES
Star-Tribune

'No Time to Die' debuts below expectations

"No Time to Die," the latest installment in the James Bond franchise, debuted to $56 million at the domestic box office, a result that fell somewhat short of expectations and signals that even one of the most storied brands in film history is still being forced to contend with a moviegoing landscape that has been dramatically altered by the pandemic. Gloria Tso reports.
MOVIES
Léa Seydoux
Christoph Waltz
Billie Eilish
Ben Whishaw
Rami Malek
Ralph Fiennes
darkhorizons.com

“No Time to Die” Opens To $56 Million

While Marvel Comics-inspired films like “Shang-Chi” and “Venom” have overperformed in recent weeks, it looks like blockbusters outside the comic book genre may face a tougher battle. The much-hyped James Bond film “No Time to Die” hit the North American box office this weekend and pulled in an estimated opening...
MOVIES
Washington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

‘No Time To Die’ a thrilling sendoff

After revitalizing a dormant franchise in 2006 with “Casino Royale,” Daniel Craig has become one of the most popular James Bonds to date. He’s putting on the suit and tie one more time for the last film on his contract in “No Time To Die.”. This item is available in...
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

No Time to Die Has a Good Time at the Box Office

Surprising no one, the 25th (official) film in the James Bond franchise, No Time to Die, conquered this weekend’s domestic box office. The Cary Joji Fukunaga-helmed actioner packed $56 million into the trunk of the franchise’s fabled Aston Martin, sending Daniel Craig into retirement from MI6 and inspiring amateur casting directors everywhere to find his replacement.
MOVIES
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Movie Review: No Time to Die

Last spring, the James Bond movie “No Time to Die” became the first movie to be pushed back because of the pandemic. The subsequent 18-month delay made me crave the film even more, and I confess my expectations might have gotten a little too high. In fact, it’s probably for the best that the film was delayed, because if it had opened in April of 2020, it would have been less than a year removed from “Avengers: Endgame,” which it is conspicuously trying to emulate. Director Cary Joji Fukinaga has crafted less of a Bond movie and more of an MCU movie with James Bond in place of Tony Stark.
MOVIES
baylorlariat.com

Review: ‘No Time to Die’ is flawed, but worthwhile

After a long series of delays due to changing directors and the COVID-19 pandemic, Daniel Craig’s fifth and final James Bond film finally made its theatrical debut last Friday, bringing in $300 million at the global box office. The 25th film in the iconic franchise, “No Time to Die” has tons of action and goes places no previous Bond films have dared to go, but a bloated runtime and repetitive villain prevent it from delivering a wholly satisfying conclusion to Craig’s run as 007.
MOVIES
rcreader.com

Shaken and Stirred: “No Time to Die”

After 59 years and 24 movies, you wouldn't think the James Bond series still had the power to shock. But in the latest, 25th installment of this insanely venerable franchise, there's a scene that I'd somehow never before witnessed in a 007 adventure, one that finds Bond speeding along winding European roads while hired assassins in another pair of vehicles race after him with guns a-blazin'. Come on, you're probably thinking. That scene is in every Bond flick. And you'd be right, except for the fact that this particular sequence also boasts a terrified five-year-old girl cowering in Bond's backseat. That's No Time to Die in a nutshell. It's more of the same – and at 163 minutes, a lot more of the same – but with heightened yet human-scale threat, as well as an emotional urgency that makes the old feel close to new.
MOVIES
Stanford Daily

A few questions for the creators of ‘No Time to Die’

To the scriptwriters, directors and producers of “No Time to Die,” have you seen your movie? Did you actually attend the premiere, or did you slip out early to see if you could sneak into another theater across the hall? Did the movie you had the world waiting on the edge of its seat for 18 months to see live up to your expectations?
MOVIES
hngnews.com

'No Time To Die' leaves reviewer underwhelmed

Last spring, the James Bond movie “No Time to Die” became the first movie to be pushed back because of the pandemic. The subsequent 18-month delay made me crave the film even more, and I confess my expectations might have gotten a little too high. In fact, it’s probably for...
MOVIES
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Is there really ‘No Time to Die’?

Here’s how to make a James Bond film: First, you must find yourself a suave superspy. Then, you can determine your source of evil. This individual is important because they will be the source of all of the spy’s problems, forcing him on a quest to put an end to their devious plans. As a result, they will encounter numerous inevitable confrontations with evil and its henchmen, which eventually lead him to their final destination. With these confrontations comes impossible escapes from death, leaving the viewer wondering how he was able to survive. And, of course, the overarching theme of seduction.
MOVIES
Romesentinel.com

‘No Time to Die’ packs big action

The storied James Bond franchise is back with one last outing for actor Daniel Craig. “No Time To Die” is a big, fun and exciting action film that probably won’t leave a lasting impression. After a number of pandemic-related delays, “No Time To Die” has finally arrived in theaters six...
MOVIES
nohoartsdistrict.com

“No Time to Die” and “The Many Saints of Newark”

Mike Peros’ movie reviews of “No Time to Die” and “The Many Saints of Newark.” So this week, we have an “origin” story and a valedictory of sorts. I’ll begin with the one I would happily see again: Daniel Craig’s farewell to Bond in “No Time to Die.” Directed by Cory Joji Fukunaga (who also had a hand in the script, along with three others), It’s a little too long (clocking in at nearly 165 minutes) but it’s good, occasionally exhilarating entertainment for much of its running time with some of the action set pieces among the best in the Bond canon, and a surprisingly emotional (and effective) finish. And this is from someone who was not all that keen on Craig to begin with. (For the record, in some of the previous Bond films I found him sullen, a bit too emotionally delicate, and lacking in charisma.) Here he seems energized (yeah, he’s still got that “vulnerability thing” going, but there is a better balance), both engaged and engaging—maybe his lively, eccentric turn in “Knives Out” loosened him up. In any case, Craig and just about everyone involved (with one notable exception) seem to be in top form.
MOVIES
Focus Daily News

No Time to Die Was Worth the Wait

“No Time To Die” Review, Thrilling & Emotional. Metro Goldwyn-Mayer and the producers of “No Time to Die” were right to hold this blockbuster film until it could be seen by audiences in theaters and on a big screen. The 25th installment of the 007 series, starring Daniel Craig in his final appearance as James Bond, couldn’t provide the same thrills or evoke the same emotions on a smaller screen.
DALLAS, TX
goodmenproject.com

The Legacy in ‘No Time to Die’

In writer and director Cary Joji Fukunaga’s No Time to Die, James Bond, played by Daniel Craig, and the new love of his life Madeleine Swan, played by Lea Seydoux, are on an Italian holiday. Madeleine asks James, “Can you forgive her [Vesper]?” In the movie Casino Royale, beautiful, strong Eva Green played Vesper, the love of James’s life, until she betrayed him. In her redemption, Vesper sacrificed her life for James. That betrayal sourced James becoming the cold calculated Agent 007, licensed to kill. Vesper’s grave resides in that Italian town.
MOVIES

