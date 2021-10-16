Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-16 19:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast...
Effective: 2021-10-25 03:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Cook; Lake; Northern Cook WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blustery northeast winds gusting between 45 and 50 mph and downed tree limbs expected. * WHERE...Central Cook, Northern Cook and Lake IL Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2021-10-26 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-27 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northeast Suffolk; Southeast Suffolk WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Northern New London, Southern Middlesex and Southern New London Counties. In New York, Northeast Suffolk and Southeast Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...From 2 PM Tuesday to 6 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Due to an anticipated wet and saturated ground from heavy rainfall, there may be some uprooted trees.
Effective: 2021-10-25 04:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Louisiana, East Cameron, Calcasieu, West Cameron and Jefferson Davis Parishes. In Texas, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton, Jefferson, Orange and Hardin Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Effective: 2021-10-25 04:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Calcasieu; East Cameron; Jefferson Davis; West Cameron DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Louisiana, East Cameron, Calcasieu, West Cameron and Jefferson Davis Parishes. In Texas, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton, Jefferson, Orange and Hardin Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Effective: 2021-10-25 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-25 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blustery northeast winds gusting between 45 and 50 mph and downed tree limbs expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2021-10-24 22:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-25 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Perry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Harrison, southeastern Perry, Meade, southeastern Hancock, northwestern Grayson, northwestern Hardin, Breckinridge and northern Ohio Counties through 430 AM EDT/330 AM CDT/ At 345 AM EDT/245 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles east of Tell City to near Central City. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Perry, southwestern Harrison, northwestern Grayson, southeastern Hancock, Meade, northern Ohio, northwestern Hardin and Breckinridge Counties, including the following locations... Dyer, Frymire, Skillman, Goering, Ralph, Gerald, Buras, Grahamton, Big Spring and Buck Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2021-10-25 02:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Desha; Lincoln A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Desha and Lincoln Counties through 330 AM CDT At 303 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Nebo, or near Star City, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dumas... Star City Gould... Grady Mitchellville... Nebo Feenyville... Cane Creek State Park Mills... Garrett Bridge Gourd... Calhoun Tyro... Rose Hill Reedville... Crigler Fresno... Garnett Varner... Avery MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Effective: 2021-10-25 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Fort Bend; Inland Brazoria; Inland Matagorda; Waller; Wharton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Colorado, Austin, Waller, Wharton, Fort Bend, Inland Matagorda and Inland Brazoria Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Effective: 2021-10-25 00:32:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks and jetties. These large waves can be erratic and unpredictable. Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large waves will be capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Mariners traversing the bar are urged to exercise extreme caution or stay in port until the threat subsides. Please contact the U.S. Coast Guard for information regarding harbor and bar closures. Target Area: Mendocino Coast HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously large breaking waves over 30 feet. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.. . * IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening surfing conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected.
Effective: 2021-10-25 00:32:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks and jetties. These large waves can be erratic and unpredictable. Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large waves will be capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Mariners traversing the bar are urged to exercise extreme caution or stay in port until the threat subsides. Please contact the U.S. Coast Guard for information regarding harbor and bar closures. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously large breaking waves approaching 30 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast and Southwestern Humboldt Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.. . * IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening surfing conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected.
Effective: 2021-10-25 00:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 03:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Merced THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM PDT FOR MARIPOSA...MADERA...SOUTHWESTERN TUOLUMNE...MERCED AND WEST CENTRAL FRESNO COUNTIES At 245 AM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges are indicating heavy rain is falling. Almost half of an inch in forty five minutes has been reported in Merced area. Heavy rainfall will cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area along with road ponding. Use caution while driving as water on roadway coupled with reduced visibilities in the heavy rainfall can make travel dangerous. Some locations that will experience flooding include Fresno, Clovis, Merced, Madera, Atwater, Los Banos, Chowchilla, Livingston, Mendota, Firebaugh, Oakhurst, Madera Acres, Hilmar-Irwin, Parkwood, Parksdale, Biola, Bootjack, Delhi, South Dos Palos and Yosemite Lakes.
Effective: 2021-10-25 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Boone; De Kalb; DuPage; Eastern Will; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Livingston; McHenry; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blustery northeast winds gusting between 45 and 50 mph and downed tree limbs expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2021-10-24 22:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-25 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Harrison; Perry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Harrison, southeastern Perry, Meade, southeastern Hancock, northwestern Grayson, northwestern Hardin, Breckinridge and northern Ohio Counties through 430 AM EDT/330 AM CDT/ At 345 AM EDT/245 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles east of Tell City to near Central City. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Perry, southwestern Harrison, northwestern Grayson, southeastern Hancock, Meade, northern Ohio, northwestern Hardin and Breckinridge Counties, including the following locations... Dyer, Frymire, Skillman, Goering, Ralph, Gerald, Buras, Grahamton, Big Spring and Buck Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2021-10-25 04:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-26 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected before 1 PM CDT this afternoon. Target Area: DuPage; Will The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Illinois...Indiana East Branch Du Page River at Bolingbrook affecting Will and DuPage Counties. Kankakee River at Shelby affecting Lake IN and Newton Counties. For the Kankakee River...including Dunns Bridge, Shelby, Momence, Wilmington...elevated river levels are forecast. The Flood Advisory remains in effect The Flood Advisory continues for East Branch Du Page River from Maple Avenue in Lisle downstream to confluence with West Branch DuPage River, including the Bolingbrook gauge. * Until just after midnight tonight. * At 3:40 AM CDT Monday the stage was 18.1 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.5 feet this afternoon. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Low-lying areas of the DuPage River Greenway are inundated along the river near Royce Road in Bolingbrook. Low-lying property inundated at the Royce Road Water Reclamation Facility in Bolingbrook.
Effective: 2021-10-25 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-26 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
Effective: 2021-10-24 23:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fresno THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM PDT MONDAY FOR MARIPOSA...MADERA...SOUTHWESTERN TUOLUMNE MERCED AND WEST CENTRAL FRESNO COUNTIES At 109 AM PDT, Doppler radar continued to indicate heavy rain moving in that will cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Fresno, Clovis, Merced, Madera, Atwater, Los Banos, Chowchilla, Livingston, Mendota, Firebaugh, Oakhurst, Madera Acres, Hilmar-Irwin, Parkwood, Parksdale, Biola, Bootjack, Delhi, South Dos Palos and Yosemite Lakes.
Effective: 2021-10-25 00:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 03:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka. The next statement will be issued early this morning at 330 AM. Target Area: Mendocino The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in California Russian River near Hopland affecting Mendocino County. For the Russian River including Hopland, minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early this morning The Flood Warning continues for the Russian River near Hopland. * Until early this morning. * At 8:00 PM Sunday the stage was 16.5 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is cresting around 16.5 feet and is expected to fall below flood stage by around 3:30 AM, then continue falling to 5 feet Monday evening. * At 15.0 feet, flooding of Highway 175 is expected at the approaches to the Russian River bridge. Expect flooding of cropland on the right bank of river. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.5 feet on 1/17/2019.
Effective: 2021-10-25 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Santa Clarita Valley Update to consolidate segments by county ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected. Isolated and brief gusts to 60 mph possible in the mountains. * WHERE...Antelope and Santa Clarita Valleys, and the Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong may down trees and power lines, causing power outages. Cross winds can make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles and vehicles towing trailers. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds just below advisory thresholds will occur Sunday Night into Monday.
Effective: 2021-10-25 02:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-25 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Meade A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Harrison, western Clark, eastern Crawford, Floyd, southwestern Scott, southeastern Washington, northeastern Meade, southwestern Jefferson and north central Hardin Counties through 415 AM EDT At 346 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Carefree Town, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Salem. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2021-10-25 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Bay County Beaches. * WHEN...From 3 PM CDT this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
