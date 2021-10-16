Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 00:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 03:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka. The next statement will be issued early this morning at 330 AM. Target Area: Mendocino The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in California Russian River near Hopland affecting Mendocino County. For the Russian River including Hopland, minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early this morning The Flood Warning continues for the Russian River near Hopland. * Until early this morning. * At 8:00 PM Sunday the stage was 16.5 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is cresting around 16.5 feet and is expected to fall below flood stage by around 3:30 AM, then continue falling to 5 feet Monday evening. * At 15.0 feet, flooding of Highway 175 is expected at the approaches to the Russian River bridge. Expect flooding of cropland on the right bank of river. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.5 feet on 1/17/2019.

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO