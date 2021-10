Fran Kirby is proud of her “rollercoaster” international journey as she gets set to win her 50th England cap in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Latvia The Chelsea forward will reach the landmark if she starts, as expected, in Riga as England look to maintain their perfect start in qualifying for the 2023 finals in Australia and New Zealand.Kirby would have likely surpassed the half-century of caps already were it not for her fight against injury, including being diagnosed with pericarditis in 2020.The 28-year-old also quit football as a teenager following the death of her mother, who had earlier told...

