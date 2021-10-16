CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sir David Amess: Tribute to be added to Dame Vera Lynn memorial

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe daughter of Dame Vera Lynn has said she will include a tribute to MP Sir David Amess in a memorial to her. Virginia Lewis-Jones said the Southend West MP was "the driving force" in the campaign to have a statue erected in honour of the forces' sweetheart. Ms...

www.bbc.com

Shropshire Star

Asylum seeker pays tribute to ‘supportive’ and ‘welcoming’ Sir David Amess

Sir David helped Ahmad Jaber with his asylum application when he was ‘ignored by the Home Office’. An asylum seeker has remembered Sir David Amess as “really supportive” after the Conservative MP was killed on Friday. The 69-year-old was stabbed several times during a “very distressing” incident at a constituency...
EDUCATION
Shropshire Star

Colleagues among those to lay flowers in memory of Sir David Amess

Sir David, 69, was stabbed to death while meeting constituents at the site on Friday. Several MPs and local politicians visited the site where Sir David Amess was killed to pay their respects. Rayleigh and Wickford MP Mark Francois on Sunday described his Conservative colleague as his “oldest and best...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sir David Amess: Commons Speaker pays tribute to 'stalwart of parliament'

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has paid tribute to Conservative MP Sir David Amess after the politician was killed while holding a surgery in his constituency on Friday (15 October). Hoyle struck a defiant tone in the above video, saying that MPs would continue to hold surgeries despite the fatal...
POLITICS
Person
David Amess
Shropshire Star

Normal business to resume in Commons after day of tributes to Sir David Amess

Southend will be granted city status in recognition of the MP’s decades-long campaign for the seaside town to be given the honour. MPs will reflect on their personal safety as normal business resumes in the House of Commons following a day of poignant tributes to Sir David Amess. The Conservative...
POLITICS
#Uk#Bbc Breakfast
