CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Russia's daily COVID-19 deaths top 1,000 for first time

By JIM HEINTZ
Stamford Advocate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s daily death toll from COVID-19 has exceeded 1,000 for the first time as the country faces a sustained wave of rising infections. The national coronavirus task force on Saturday reported 1,002 deaths in the previous day, up from 999 on Friday, along with 33,208 new confirmed COVID-19...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
raventribune.com

Ukraine joins alliance: Russia threatens NATO with consequences

Russia threatens repercussions if Ukraine joins NATO Federal Defense Minister Gromb-Karenbauer spoke in support of the crackdown on Moscow. Russia threatens NATO with repercussions if the military alliance takes further action to persuade Ukraine. Undersecretary of State Andrzej Rudenko responded with threatening statements from US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin. But Rudenko opened up about how Russia would react.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Putin and China COMBINE for show of strength: Russia stages massive 'invasion' war games off Ukraine and sends warships through Japan strait with China as Britain, US and Australia hold rival naval exercises in Bay of Bengal

Vladimir Putin today showed off Russia's military strength to the world as massive 'invasion' war games were staged in the Black Sea near the Ukraine and dozens more Kremlin warships joined Chinese gunboats off Japan. More than 40 Russian vessels and 30-plus military planes and 20 helicopters took part in...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Covid 19#Ap#Russians#Kremlin
The Independent

Christopher Steele: Russian leaders believe they are ‘at war’ with UK, says former British spy

Top members of Russia’s government see themselves as being “at war” with the UK, according to the former British spy who compiled the dossier on Donald Trump ahead of his election as US president.Christopher Steele claimed “serious people” in Moscow regarded themselves as engaged in hostilities with Britain.In a wide-ranging interview with Sky News, the ex-MI6 agent also claimed his wife had lost her job at the Foreign Office because of the fallout over his Trump research, and described his abrupt own rise to fame as “nauseating”.Speaking about what he said was the threat to Britain from Russia, Mr Steele...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Russia, China back aid for Afghans in Taliban talks, say US should 'shoulder' costs

The Taliban won the backing from top U.S. adversaries in the call for international humanitarian aid to assist Afghans, as concerns of economic collapse grow. Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, India and five formerly Soviet nations issued a joint statement Wednesday following talks with the Taliban in Moscow, and pointedly called on the U.S. to "shoulder" the costs of financing humanitarian needs in Afghanistan.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
US News and World Report

Russia's Putin Approves Nationwide One-Week Workplace Shutdown From Oct. 30

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday approved a government proposal for a week-long workplace shutdown at the start of November to combat an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths. Speaking at a televised meeting with government officials, Putin said this period, from Oct. 30 to Nov....
EUROPE
AFP

Kremlin blames Russians over slow jab drive as deaths rise

The Kremlin conceded Friday its coronavirus vaccination drive was struggling and blamed Russians for not getting inoculated as deaths and cases hit new records. Russia has the highest official virus death toll in Europe and on Friday added 1,064 fatalities and 37,141 new infections. "We're in a worse situation than a whole series of European countries when it comes to vaccinations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "With the sudden rise of more aggressive variants, more people are falling ill. That's the reality," he said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

NATO agrees master plan to deter growing Russian threat

BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - NATO defence ministers agreed a new master plan on Thursday to defend against any potential Russian attack on multiple fronts, reaffirming the alliance's core goal of deterring Moscow despite a growing focus on China. The confidential strategy aims to prepare for any simultaneous attack in...
MILITARY
Foreign Policy

Scientists Want Out of Russia

The Russian government recently announced an ambitious project: convincing half a million emigrants to return to Russia by 2030. For those familiar with lavishly funded projects such as this one, it is clear that it’s yet another financial opportunity for Russia’s spectacularly corrupt elite to utilize a chunk of the state budget.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian, Tajik troops hold joint drills near Afghan border

Russian and Tajik troops conducted joint drills Friday near Tajikistan's border with Afghanistan as part of efforts to prepare for possible security threats issuing from Afghanistan. The exercises at the Momirak firing range about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of the Afghan border involved armored vehicles and helicopter gunships. It was part of weeklong war games that brought together about 5,000 troops and over 700 armored vehicles from Russia, Tajikistan and several other ex-Soviet nations, which are members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Moscow-dominated security pact.Tajik Defense Minister Sherali Mirzo said the drills were decided amid...
MILITARY
jack1065.com

Russia’s Putin congratulates Nobel Peace Prize winner Muratov

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday congratulated journalist Dmitry Muratov, whose Novaya Gazeta newspaper has at times been a thorn in the side of the Kremlin, on winning the Nobel Peace Prize, over a week after the prize was announced. Addressing Muratov at a question-and-answer session with...
POLITICS
The Independent

16 killed in blast at gunpowder plant in Russia

Sixteen people have been killed in an explosion and fire at a gunpowder and chemicals plant in western Russia’s Ryazan province on Friday.The disaster killed nearly an entire shift of 17 workers who were at the site, according to a list of names on social media, reported Reuters. One person has been hospitalised with serious injuries, said local officials.Russia’s emergencies ministry said the blast occurred at the Elastik factory, about 270 kilometres southeast of Moscow.A video uploaded on social media showed a huge, yellow fireball rising in the air from the site.An #explosion at the Elastic plant near Ryazan, #Russia, killed 16 people - almost the entire shift of workers who came to the plant in the morning. Another person was injured. pic.twitter.com/r7CiYHK8Cr— Aleksander Onishchuk (@Brave_spirit81) October 22, 2021At least 170 emergency workers and 50 vehicles are dealing with the fire.A failure to observe proper technical process caused the accident, according to a source cited by Russian news agency TASS.Photos showed firefighters standing next to a brick building that appeared to have been partly demolished by the blast.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy