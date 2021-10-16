2 Tornado Warnings issued early Saturday as storms push through

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE 8:45 a.m.: Channel 11 has found widespread damage in areas like New Sewickley Township, Beaver County.

Along 9th Street, Channel 11 found trees down, wires down and the road completely blocked in areas, making it impassable.

Other areas of Beaver County, like Monaca, also had extensive tree damage.

UPDATE 7:30 a.m.: Showers and isolated thunderstorms will move through Saturday morning as a cold front passes across the area. Scattered light rain will linger behind the front this afternoon and evening.

Storms have the possibility to be strong to severe. As the rain chance dwindles through the second half of the day, winds will pick up from the northwest. Wind gusts will be near 30 mph.

As winds increase Saturday afternoon, temperatures will decrease through the day as much cooler air will filter in behind the morning cold front. Afternoon temperatures will be cooler than this morning’s temperatures. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s.

A few lingering isolated showers are possible early Sunday morning, but the rain will end during the day giving way to abundant sunshine to start the workweek.

UPDATE 7:15 a.m.: The Tornado Warning has been allowed to expire.

UPDATE 7 a.m.: A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of Butler County until 7:15 a.m.

This was the second tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service early Saturday morning. The first was for parts of Beaver County as this line of storms pushed through.

