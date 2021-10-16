Read full article on original website
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
The Radiance lights show - A Frisco holiday treatAmy ChristieFrisco, TX
Kroger is Set to Reopen its Prosper Store With a 2 Days CelebrationMadocProsper, TX
Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens its First Location In LewisvilleMadocLewisville, TX
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
4 Ways to Get Fit In Denton
With the New Year almost upon us, this is the time of year a lot of people begin to think about starting a few workout regimen. Thankfully there are lots of great places right here in Denton that can help you get fit in 2023. Here’s a look at just four of them to get you started!
City of Denton Holiday Operating Hours and Closings
City of Denton facilities will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 to Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 in observance of the Christmas federal holiday. Buildings will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27. Additionally, City facilities will be closed Sunday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in observance of New Year’s Day. Please note the following with respect to specific City of Denton services and facilities.
2022 City of Denton Annual Highlights Report
By adhering to our Key Focus Areas (KFA) of fostering economic opportunity and affordability, enhancing infrastructure and mobility, strengthening community services and quality of life, supporting healthy and safe communities, and promoting sustainability and the environment, we are committed to making Denton the best place to live, work, play, and learn.
Public Hearing: S22-0009/Forest Crossing Ph 2
PHONE: (469) 496-2036. The meeting is being held in person. For information on how to participate, visit www.cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings. The recommendation of P&Z will be forwarded to the City Council for final action. P&Z may recommend, and City Council may approve, any request which is equivalent to or more restrictive than that which is requested and which is deemed consistent with Denton 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
Public Hearing: Z22-0015; AFCM Swisher Rezoning
PHONE: (210) 978-2147. Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held in person. For information on how to participate, visit www.cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings. The recommendation of P&Z will be forwarded to the City Council for final action. P&Z may recommend, and City Council may approve, any request which is...
Voters in five Texas cities approved decriminalizing marijuana. Now city officials are standing in the way.
The fight in several Texas cities to decriminalize marijuana has entered a new phase, as some city leaders have rebuffed voter-approved rules that largely end criminal enforcement against having small amounts of the substance. Last month, residents in Denton, San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin and Harker Heights overwhelmingly approved ballot measures...
From the Dec. 16th “Friday Staff Reports to City Council”
The Friday Staff Report to City Council is a weekly communication between staff and Council. South Lakes Park improvements. DME solar rebates are exhausted. Support for the HELPER Act. Upcoming street closures. General Information. The City Manager’s Office will not distribute a Friday Staff Report on December 30th and will...
Class keeps history alive and accessible
Texas Woman’s University is teaching a course that’s sneaky important. The Bibliography and Research Methods class, offered by the English, Rhetoric and Spanish program, may not seem that big a deal on the surface. The name sounds tedious. One of those classes students need but don’t want. It’s not going to lead to curing diseases or solving the mysteries of the universe. But when someone does those things, this is the class that determines how those stories are remembered and told.
Art and design take center stage at Circle of Light
Holiday festivals on the Texas Woman’s University campus have gone through a few incarnations and themes over the years, but this year’s event is a celebration of art and design. The inaugural Circle of Light, which will take place on Dec. 6, will feature contributions from each of...
You’re Invited! Ribbon Cutting for Denton’s New Community Shelter
Join us for the ribbon cutting of Denton’s New Community Shelter!. Open house, tours, and The Art Room Denton mural unveiling. Our Daily Bread Denton will be operating this new facility. The facility features a commercial kitchen, an emergency shelter, program services, and transitional housing that helps bridge the gap between homelessness to permanent housing.
UNT engineering professor earns $2.7M Department of Energy grant to advance nuclear fuel recycling tech
A University of North Texas mechanical engineering professor is helping to advance technologies for recycling used nuclear fuel (UNF). As the United States continues to explore ways of offsetting climate change and the domestic reliance on fossil fuel energy, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is turning to nuclear fuel and awarded $38 million in funding to support projects that advance UNF technologies.
Locally owned and operated digital media company that shares the stories, culture, and people of Denton, Texas. Voice of Denton’s mission is to be a platform for all things local: news, events, arts & entertainment coverage and more.https://voiceofdenton.com
