Oscar Isaac Bonded with Timothée Chalamet on the Set of Dune | The Tonight Show

Denis Villeneuve is more humble than you might think for a filmmaker about to release one of the most anticipated films of not just this year, but of last year. Although his career of late has been stacked with huge space epics, he cut his teeth on intimate, female-driven dramas before bursting onto the scene with 2010’s Incendies, which was nominated for the (then called) Foreign Language Film Oscar representing Canada.What he’s never lost is that intimacy. Through Prisoners, Enemy, Sicario and into his sci-fi era of Arrival, Blade Runner 2049 and now Dune, Villeneuve is merging the experience of his early career with the confidence and ability (“I would have never been able to do Dune 15 years ago,” he says) to pull of what others have failed to achieve.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO