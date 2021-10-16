CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar Isaac Calls Tiffany Haddish Sexy Jesus | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Finger Lakes Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOscar Isaac talks about his film The Card Counter and working with Tiffany Haddish. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Jesus
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Oscar Isaac
#Oscar Isaac Calls
wmra.org

For Oscar Isaac, life — and acting — is all about impermanence

Actor Oscar Isaac was middle school-age in 1992 when Hurricane Andrew swept through his hometown, blowing the roof off his Florida home. He remembers holding his dog and huddling with his family under some cushions in the living room as water rose up to his ankles. Isaac's family, who were...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

SNL pokes fun at Ellen DeGeneres with toxic version of chat show in latest episode

Saturday Night Live poked fun at Ellen DeGeneres with a skit involving Jason Sudeikis.The Ted Lasso star, and former SNL cast member, hosted an episode of the American sketch show for the first time on Saturday (23 October).Among the highlights were his opening monologue, in which he joked that Ted Lasso’s success was “truly shocking”, as well as cameo appearances from Oscar Isaac, Emily Ratajkowski and Nicholas Braun., who plays Greg in HBO show Succession.But, it was his skewering of DeGeneres, whose talk show is set to come to an end following (but not due to) multiple accusations of...
TV & VIDEOS
Talking With Tami

Tiffany Haddish On All-New Episode of ‘Jay Leno’s Garage’

Tiffany Haddish takes a trip down memory lane while playing “This is Your Automotive Life”. “This car [Geo Metro], I think I put over one million miles on it. The odometer went to 000000 and I still kept driving it. It got me to all my comedy gigs. I drove it all the way to Vegas, Tahoe, and all up and down California. I bought it used. I slept in it. I lived in this car.”
CELEBRITIES
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Scenes From A Marriage: You need to watch Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac in this show immediately

Have you watched Scenes From A Marriage yet? If the answer is no, then you need to add it to your weekend plans alongside You season 3, right now. Back in September, Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac became the subject of a viral meme after a sharing an intimate moment on the red carpet at Venice Film Festival, where they promoted their latest project - you remember the one!
TV SERIES

