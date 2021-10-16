Thank You Notes: Blue Origin Space Flight Team, Patio Heaters | The Tonight Show

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode “Fish Or Cut Bait.” Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way doesn’t have any other couples that come close to being as wholesome as Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio are, so any time there are issues in their relationship, it can be nerve-wracking. The latest episode introduced a new problem in the pair’s relationship, as Kenny confessed he missed his family and felt homesick for Florida. Armando understood his fiancé’s urge to leave Mexico in order to visit family in the United States, but openly expressed his fear that Kenny would get home and realize he doesn’t actually want to get married. After that emotional conversation, we now know part of the answer surrounding whether Kenny left Mexico to go back home, and surprise (or not), the answer came from social media!

TV SERIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO