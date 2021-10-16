CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Thank You Notes: Blue Origin Space Flight Team, Patio Heaters | The Tonight Show

Finger Lakes Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy pens thank you notes to Halloween bowls of candy, Saran Wrap and other things. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight...

www.fltimes.com

CNBC

Blue Origin astronauts explain the suborbital space flight experience

CNBC's Morgan Brennan talks with two of the astronauts who flew to suborbital space on Blue Origin's rocket with storied Star Trek actor, WIlliam Shatner. Glen de Vries, Metadata co-founder and Chris Boshuizen, Planet Labs co-founder explain their experience seeing Earth from orbit, what it was like flying with Shatner and meeting Bezos at flight touch-down.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Finger Lakes Times

The Best of Ariana Grande (Vol. 1) | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon and Ariana Grande play the Musical Genre Challenge, surprise unsuspecting fans as they sing "One Last Time," face off in the Best Friends Challenge and more. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch...
CELEBRITIES
Finger Lakes Times

Jimmy and Blake Shelton Try Things Together | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon and Blake Shelton push each other to try new things like milking cows and eating sushi. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Get more...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Robb Report

‘Weightlessness. Jesus’: Watch 90-Year-Old William Shatner Float in Space on His Blue Origin Flight

Following the successful, much-hyped first crewed mission of Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin, the aerospace manufacturer just added another historic trip to its credit. On Wednesday, Blue Origin launched Star Trek alum William Shatner into space. The actor, along with three crewmates, headed skyward at 10:49 am aboard the New Shepard rocket, which took off with a max velocity of 2,235 mph from the company’s Texas launch site. In a matter of 10 minutes and 17 seconds, the capsule crossed the Kármán line—also known as the edge of space, at 62 miles above the Earth. The booster eventually reached an apogee of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
goodhousekeeping.com

'9-1-1' Fans Rally Around Jennifer Love Hewitt After Seeing Her Emotional Instagram Update

Jennifer Love Hewitt is shutting out the noise and focusing on what’s important to her offscreen. At the end of the summer, the 9-1-1 actress and her husband, fellow actor Brian Hallisay, welcomed a son named Aidan James (the couple is also parents to a daughter named Autumn, 7, and son named Atticus, 6). On September 9, Jennifer announced on Instagram that she had given birth to the couple’s third child. “It was my greatest honor to go and collect you Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting. 👶🏻🧡,” she wrote about the special moment.
CELEBRITIES
#Nbc#Fallontonight
Popculture

'Little People, Big World' Star Gives Tour of New Home Amid Rumors of Series Exit

Fans of Little People, Big World are worried that stars Zach and Tori Roloff are considering leaving the TLC show after the couple purchased a house In Washington state after living for years in Portland, Oregon. Tori showed off some of the furniture In their new place on her Instagram story on Saturday, posting a boomerang of a white credenza and mirror. "Wow, I'm obsessed," she captioned the video, tagging designer JC Farmhouse Design Company. Roloff purchased the item while shopping at The Great Junk Hunt market with a friend.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé Spoilers: Did Kenny Go Back To The U.S. After Emotional Talk With Armando?

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode “Fish Or Cut Bait.” Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way doesn’t have any other couples that come close to being as wholesome as Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio are, so any time there are issues in their relationship, it can be nerve-wracking. The latest episode introduced a new problem in the pair’s relationship, as Kenny confessed he missed his family and felt homesick for Florida. Armando understood his fiancé’s urge to leave Mexico in order to visit family in the United States, but openly expressed his fear that Kenny would get home and realize he doesn’t actually want to get married. After that emotional conversation, we now know part of the answer surrounding whether Kenny left Mexico to go back home, and surprise (or not), the answer came from social media!
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth mark bittersweet occasion during date night with a difference

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth enjoyed a special kind of date night over the weekend while out in Manhattan – and it was bittersweet. On Sunday, Ali took to Instagram to share a series of photos from their Saturday night out at the Michael J Fox gala, which was marking 20 years of its foundation, which is dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson's disease, which the actor suffers from.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Gwen Stefani Opens Up on Secret Battle With Covid

The lead vocalist of No Doubt reveals the real reason why she was forced to cancel her Las Vegas show in 2020, explaining that she was diagnosed with Covid. AceShowbiz - Singer Gwen Stefani has revealed a secret COVID battle forced her to cancel several shows in 2020. The judge...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Eric Christian Olsen’s Words on Departing Cast Members is Heartbreaking

It turns out that NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen is an emotional man. He misses his fellow colleagues anytime they are away for an extended period. You probably recognize Olsen’s face right off the bat. He is well known for playing Detective Marty Deeks on CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles. And while Olsen may play a handsome detective on the show, he’s basically a soft teddy bear when he’s off-camera.
LOS ANGELES, CA

