One NBA scout had the temerity to call Collin Sexton an “a–hole”. I put my name on all my work. I don’t think Collin Sexton is a $25 million a year guy. I think Kevin Love needs to get his house in order and stop with the outbursts. I think Koby Altman has barely done enough to keep his job. I think Kevin Porter Jr. is going to nerf his career eventually and the trade for the Cavs was a good thing. I put my name on things. I don’t respect people who don’t.

