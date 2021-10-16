Marquette Beats TC-West In Huge Match-Up 28-15 on 103.3 WFXD!

Second-year quarterback Joe Burrow led the way for the Cincinnati Bengals in their pivotal 41-17 road win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7. Burrow did not have much of a problem in moving the ball downfield against the Ravens’ secondary unit over the course of the game. He led the Bengals to seven scoring drives and recorded three passing touchdowns. More so, he posted the fifth game of his season with at least a passer rating of 100, which is already more than he had last year (3) in 10 games played.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO