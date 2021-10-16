CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Hernández's impressive playoff performance drew praise from Astros' manager

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 9 days ago

Dusty Baker had nothing but praise for the Red Sox center...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
papercitymag.com

Jose Altuve Enjoys a Quiet Moment With His Wife After Shutting Up the Mouthy White Sox — Inside a Sweet, Subdued Astros Celebration

CHICAGO — Jose Altuve does not need a champagne bath. Or a big clubhouse party Right now, the man who powers baseball’s most underrated modern dynasty just wants a hug from his wife, So that is what Altuve looks for when he gets back onto the field after a spirited, but brief and anything but over-the-top Astros clubhouse celebration.
MLB
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Carlos Correa has message for Ryan Tepera after cheating allegations

Carlos Correa had a message for Ryan Tepera after Correa’s Houston Astros knocked Tepera’s Chicago White Sox out of the playoffs on Tuesday. Correa’s Astros won Game 4 of their ALDS with the White Sox 10-1 in Chicago on Tuesday to clinch the series. The Astros had 10 runs on 14 hits in the game. Correa went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Carlos Correa
FanSided

Astros hosed by umpires as Jose Altuve wrongly called out (Video)

A Jose Altuve single would’ve kept the Astros alive in the top of the fifth inning in ALCS Game 4 but the umpires hosed Houston instead. The Houston Astros entered Game 4 of the ALCS in dire need of a win over the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, the umpire crew at Fenway Park wasn’t trying to do them any favors.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros
CBS Boston

Carlos Correa On Alex Cora’s Emotions With Daughter: ‘I Know What They’ve Been Through’

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Alex Cora was certainly guilty of participating in a sign-stealing scheme executed by the 2017 Houston Astros en route to their World Series championship. Then the bench coach of the Astros, Cora has admitted as much numerous times since MLB handed out punishment last April. Yet, the punishment was certainly distributed disproportionately. Despite MLB determining the operation was “player-driven and player-executed,” there were no players punished. Only Cora, then-manager A.J. Hinch, and then-GM Jeff Luhnow, were suspended after the investigation. The only player to suffer any consequences was Carlos Beltran, who had been named the...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox fans use profane Jose Altuve chant during Game 3

Jose Altuve was targeted by Boston Red Sox fans with a profane chant during Game 3 of the ALCS at Fenway Park on Monday night. Red Sox fans could be heard chanting, “f— Altuve” during Game 3. The chants began early in the game, according to reporters in attendance. The chants continued even in the third inning after Altuve was unable to pick a throw that bounced into second while covering the bag.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

There’s No Stopping Houston’s Hitters

The only concern for the Astros was whether their pitching would hold up. Their bullpen was overworked, Lance McCullers Jr. was out for the series and the Red Sox’ offense was scoring runs at a historic pace. Then, Boston’s bats went cold. Over the final three games of the series, the Red Sox ...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Monday’s Chicago White Sox playoff game against the Houston Astros is postponed because of rain and rescheduled for Tuesday

Carlos Rodón played catch in left field Monday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field. The left-hander would have to wait a day to take the mound for the Chicago White Sox in Game 4 of the American League Division Series after expected rain led to a postponement Monday morning. The Sox and Houston Astros will try again Tuesday, with Game 4 scheduled for 1:07 p.m. at Guaranteed Rate Field. It will ...
MLB
CBS Sports

2021 MLB playoffs: Red Sox vs. Astros odds, ALCS Game 1 picks, predictions from expert on 170-123 roll

Teams that have had a lot of postseason success over the past few years meet when the Boston Red Sox take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Friday. The Astros (95-67), who won the AL West, have made the postseason in each of the past five seasons, including a pair of World Series appearances, including winning it all in 2017. The Red Sox are making their 11th playoff appearance since 2003 and have won four World Series titles in that span, including in 2018. Boston has won five of nine postseason games against Houston, meeting in the 2017 ALDS and the 2018 ALCS.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy