CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rolesville, NC

Several arrested in fight at Rolesville High School football game

WRAL News
WRAL News
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rolesville, N.C. — A fight occurred during a football game outside Rolesville High School on Friday night. WRAL learned several...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Durham man grazed by bullet when shots fired at home

Durham, N.C. — Police say a man was injured when shots were fired into a Durham home Sunday night. The shooting occurred before 11:30 p.m. at a home along the 400 block of North Lyric Street. Officers said one man ws grazed with a bullet and taken to a local...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Violent night in Raleigh as multiple shootings reported around city

Raleigh, N.C. — Saturday was an unusually violent night in Raleigh, with multiple shooting incidents reported overnight. Police say a gunshot victim walked into WakeMed after being shot off Hillsborough Street near the State Fairgrounds, in the area of the NC State College of Veterinary Medicine. Injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh police chief responds to multiple shootings overnight in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Multiple shootings were reported in Saturday night throughout Raleigh. The first shooting happened by the North Carolina State Fairgrounds. Police said man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds walked into a local hospital after being shot in the 4700 block of Hillsborough Street, near North Carolina State University College of Veterinary Medicine.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wake County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Rolesville, NC
County
Wake County, NC
City
Knightdale, NC
WRAL News

Gastonia homeless veteran arrested, service dog tased

Gastonia, N.C. — A Gastonia homeless veteran was arrested and his service dog was tased on Thursday, according to NBC affiliate WCNC. Joshua Rohrer was charged with illegal begging for money and resisting arrest. WCNC reports that family members said Rohrer is an Army veteran battling post-traumatic stress disorder after...
GASTONIA, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Rolesville High School#Bayer Crop Protection
WRAL News

Wake Forest stuns Fuquay-Varina with sweep in first round

Fuquay-Varina, N.C. — The first round of the 4A volleyball state playoffs featured an upset in Wake County on Saturday afternoon. 24-seed Wake Forest went on the road and stunned 9-seed Fuquay-Varina in four sets 25-23, 25-20, 13-25, 25-18. The first set was tight throughout. Wake Forest built a 22-16...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
42K+
Followers
40K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy