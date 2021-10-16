Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

KHARTOUM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sudan's military seized power from a transitional government on Monday and soldiers killed at least three people and wounded 80 as street protests broke out against the coup. The leader of the takeover, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, dissolved the military-civilian Sovereign Council that had been...
Moderna said Monday that a low dose of its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and appears to work in 6- to 11-year-olds, as the manufacturer joins its rival Pfizer in moving toward expanding shots to children. Pfizer’s kid-size vaccine doses are closer to widespread use. They are undergoing evaluation by the...
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Facebook employees have warned for years that as the company raced to become a global service it was failing to police abusive content in countries where such speech was likely to cause the most harm, according to interviews with five former employees and internal company documents viewed by Reuters.
U.S. Representative Jim Banks, a Republican from Indiana, has been suspended from Twitter after using the wrong pronouns in a tweet about Assistant Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, who is transgender. Levine made history this month when she became the first openly transgender four-star officer in any of the...
Alec Baldwin was reportedly very careful with firearms on the set of "Rust" prior to the accidental shooting incident that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza wounded. Reid Russell, a camera operator who was working on the film's set that day, noted to detectives in a newly...
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen told U.K. lawmakers Monday the social media platform exacerbates online hate, with the company failing to allocate adequate resources to combat the issue. “Unquestionably, it’s making hate worse,” Haugen told a parliamentary committee. Her testimony follows an appearance before the Senate Commerce Committee earlier this month....
Children aged 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at their pediatrician's office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House announced on Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a matter of weeks.
Protesters supporting benched Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving stormed past barricades outside the team’s home opener Sunday, prompting Barclays Center to "briefly" close its doors, the franchise said. Supporters of Irving — a point guard who is one of the NBA's best-known unvaccinated players — could be seen pushing past...
