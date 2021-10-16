Youth advocates plead with adults to serve as mentors in wake of public safety crisis in Indy

FAIRFIELD — Registration is being taken for the third annual Solano Youth Resiliency Summit scheduled for Dec. 4. “Solano County Office of Education is excited to host the Youth Resiliency Summit again. This important leadership experience for youth would not be possible without the amazing support of our community partners. It is collaborative efforts like this that allow us to bring students together and engage them in opportunities that give students a voice, positively affect their education and improve their communities,” Superintendent of Schools Lisette Estrella-Henderson said in a statement.

