Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack Launches 10.25

nintendojo.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the last Nintendo Direct, it was revealed that the company’s Nintendo Switch Online service would be getting an optional expansion added to it. Dubbed Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, the service promises a range of Nintendo...

www.nintendojo.com

nintendoeverything.com

New Nintendo Switch Online Game Trials: The World Ends with You for Japan, The Jackbox Party Pack 6 for North America

Nintendo has announced a pair of new Nintendo Switch Online Game Trials – one for Japan, and one for North America. Subscribers in Japan will have access to The World Ends with You: Final Remix between October 18 and October 24. A sale for the series is also planned. The World Ends with You: Final Remix will be 50 percent off and NEO: The World Ends with You will be 30 percent off between October 18 and October 24.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendojo.com

Hardware Review: Nintendo Switch OLED Model

At a glance, Nintendo Switch OLED Model doesn’t seem to be much of a leap from the baseline version of the console that launched back in 2017. It uses the same Joy-Con (including the vulnerability for Joy-Con drift), there’s no difference in processing power, and it still outputs games on a TV screen at the same 1080p resolution as its predecessor. What, then, makes OLED worth a look? It’s all in the name: that OLED screen. But it’s also a menagerie of other additions and tweaks that make this the superior Switch hardware.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendojo.com

Will We Get Native Versions of Kingdom Hearts on Switch? Series Producer is Undecided.

When the entire library of Kingdom Hearts titles was announced for Nintendo Switch on October 5, fans were ecstatic to finally have all of the games collected on one console (and portable, no less). But for people who prefer games to run natively on their consoles, it was disappointing to hear that the games would only be available to play via cloud streaming.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Jiggle Physics 101: AC Direct; Switch Online Expansion Pack; Metroid Dread

In this very Nintendo-centric episode, Rebecca, Carli, and Sam geek out over the recent Animal Crossing Direct, Switch Online Expansion Pack, and Metroid Dread. There's also details to report on Avowed, an upcoming Xbox exclusive title. Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear. Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendojo.com

Come Get a Refresher on Everything Coming in Animal Crossing: New Horizons Version 2.0

Animal Crossing: New Horizons shocked many with the recent reveal of both the Version 2.0 update and the upcoming Happy Home Paradise paid DLC. Both bring a bunch of new content to the game, but Version 2.0 will be impacting every user since it’s free. Thus, Nintendo has opted to deliver a refresher trailer that covers all of the pertinent details. Give it a watch:
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendojo.com

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition Launches Digitally in November, Physically in December

Earlier this month we reported that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — Definitive Edition would be coming to Nintendo Switch sometime this year. We now know the exact dates—yes, “dates” in plural because there will be two different way to get a hold of the compilation. Whether you buy your games physically or digitally, Rockstar has you covered.
VIDEO GAMES
