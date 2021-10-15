Halloween’s Bloody, Pixelated Deaths Are a Vital Piece of Horror History

Subverting expectations in horror has become a bit of a joke between myself and DreadXP QA Lead Cleveland Mosher. It all goes back to something I’ve said about Silent Hill. I maintain that the town of Silent Hill is already terrible, so when the air raid sirens go and the town gets all rusty, it isn’t much of a change from what it was before. You expect it to get worse and it does. It does not subvert your expectation. It actually enforces your expectation of what is going to happen. I maintain that Silent Hill would be more effective on that front if the town was nice. If it was a well-maintained, pleasant town, then its transformation into a blasted hellscape would be more palatable. This editorial is not about Silent Hill. I’m actually here to talk about Coffin Mall.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO