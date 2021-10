After a breakout on Saturday, Akro has already retested the trendline and is now starting a potential rally. Targets can be set at $0.0457 followed by $0.0674 and even a potential new all-time high. A stop-loss can be maintained at $0.0265. Akro (AKRO/USD) has given a long-awaited breakout on Monday,...

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO