Blank check: Arcola writes off Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 28-0

Westwood had a ton of shots on goal as their pressure bothered the Raiders. On Wednesday night, at the end of what was a 6-0 win for the Westwood field hockey team against Dover-Sherborn, the woman filming the game for the Raiders told their coach she'd run into some technical difficulties and may not have recorded the final half of the game. Although DS Coach Molly McGill quite rightfully applauded her team’s ability to keep playing hard while so far behind on the scoreboard, the tape being lost was perhaps fitting on what was a forgettable evening for the Raiders.

WESTWOOD, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO