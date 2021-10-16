CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Blank check: Arcola writes off Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 28-0

By Lede AI Sports Desk
Herald & Review
 9 days ago

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Arcola followed in overpowering Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 28-0 in Illinois high school football action on October 15. The first quarter gave the...

State
Illinois State
