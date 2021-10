Two boys have died after a group of three teenagers were found injured at a block of flats in Essex.Police have arrested eight people on suspicion of murder following the boys’ deaths in Brentwood in the early hours of Sunday morning.Officers received a number of calls to Regency Court at about 1.30am.When police arrived, they found three people injured. Two were pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics. Their families are currently being supported by specialist officers.The injuries suffered by the third boy are neither life-threatening nor life-changing, police said.Police are investigating how the boys died...

