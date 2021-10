Corey details which bets he likes for Week 6 in the NFL and Dan Beaver helps handicap the field in Fort Worth this weekend. Corey Parson drops by to share his favorite bets for Week 6. He is rolling with a couple of favorites this weekend in the Ravens (-3) against the Chargers and the Rams (-9.5) on the road at the Giants. Corey is also backing the over in the Chiefs-Washington game (55.5), illustrating that these are two of the worst defenses in the NFL and expects there to be plenty of scoring.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO