The UNC basketball program faced off with the Florida Gators on Saturday in a friendly preseason tune-up. The North Carolina Tar Heels officially begin their 2021-22 season with an exhibition game against Elizabeth City State two Fridays from now, followed by their first regular season contest the Tuesday after that. They got an early preseason warm-up over the weekend, though, in the form of a scrimmage against the Florida Gators.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO