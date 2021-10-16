Big Board Friday Week 9: Central Catholic Fighting Irish vs. Fremont Ross Little Giants (Game of the Week)

Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
The Green Bay Packers will have a short turnaround between their Week 7 win over the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field and their upcoming matchup against the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals squad in Glendale on Thursday. Moreover, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will be without one of the key persons on their coaching staff when they fly to Arizona, with Mike Garofolo of the NFL Network reporting that Green Bay defensive coordinator Joe Barry is out due to COVID-19.
Vita Vea is among the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL. But did you know that he was a stud as a running back in high school too?. During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, CBS showed video of Vea’s high school running back highlights.
I don't really care about the perceived level of competition the last few weeks. That argument holds water when you win one game, maybe two against lesser teams. But four straight games of 50 points-or-more, five straight games without allowing a rushing touchdown, leading the country in scoring, yards per game and yards per play and doing it with a redshirt freshman quarterback who's only started six games in his career is absolutely insane.
WESTPHALIA, Mich. (WILX) - Our Game of the Week for the end of the regular season is Lansing Catholic at Pewamo-Westphalia. Both teams are undefeated going into this matchup. For the Pirates, in the last nine years including this one the team has 100 wins and only 10 losses. They say they don’t count the forfeit that ended their season last year, so they feel its 99 and nine.
It’s always a big game when Clemson comes to town. The six-time defending ACC Champion Tigers have been a daunting task for ACC opponents over the better part of the last decade. While Friday night will feature talent all over the field, it’ll also provide Syracuse fans a chance to remember one of the program’s all-time greats. The Orange will honor a legend and a friend Friday night, as it’s Floyd Little Life and Legacy Day in the Dome, honoring the NFL and College Football Hall of Fame running back who passed away on Jan. 1, 2021.
If we’ve learned anything about the first seven weeks of the 2021 season, it’s that major changes are coming for the Washington Football Team. Accountability has been a theme of Ron Rivera’s recent press conferences, and the franchise responded by cutting longtime kicker Dustin Hopkins. That’s not the kind of move we were campaigning for, but it’s a start.
Records: North 4-2 (1-2 District 6AI-2); Putnam City 3-3 (1-2) Rankings: North not ranked; Putnam City not ranked. North keys: Establish defensive tone early, taking advantage of momentum built a week earlier against Moore. Don’t turn it over. Don’t relax. Run the ball well. The skinny: The Pirates are dangerous....
WASHINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) -- Perhaps the biggest high school football rivalry in the Heart of Illinois is set to be our Week 8 Friday Night Lights Game of the Week as the Washington Panthers play host to the Metamora Redbirds. This is one of those rivalries that you...
It’s rare that college football programs have a perfect day but that’s what happened on Saturday for Pat Narduzzi and the Pitt Panthers. Most importantly, they earned an impressive 27-17 win over Clemson and along with that, they do so in front of a large crowd and Kenny Pickett continued his quest for a possible Heisman Trophy. The cherry on top of the sundae for Pitt was that all of this happened in front of 150+ recruits.
Canton - Playing without their leading ground gainer, the Canton Little Giants football team heads to Dunlap on Friday for a Mid-Illini Conference game. The Little Giants are coming off a 27-0 home loss to Washington, their first game this season without runningback Lashawn Wallace, who underwent an emergency appendectomy last week.
TAMPA (WFLA) – In Clearwater the undefeated pirates of Braden River faced a tough test on the road against the CCC Marauders. This one went down to the wire, where Braden River remains unbeaten, edging-out CCC 32 to 29.
Here's a one-stop listing for UCLA/Washington game week, with all the practice reports, interviews, analyses, previews, podcasts, depth charts and more. 10/12 -- Myles Jackson on Defensive Schemes, Outside Noise. 10/12 -- Stephan Blaylock on Secondary Play, Defensive Tactics. 10/11 -- Thompson-Robinson on Washington, Preparing for Conditions, More. 10/11 --...
Natchitoches Central is undefeated at 6-0 with a 3-0 mark in district play. Chiefs head coach James Wilkerson wants it to become the norm. "Every game in our district is a big one just because of how well our district does in football, so it's real exciting," Wilkerson explains. "It's where I want our program to go. I want this to become a common occurrence every year."
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– Patrick Henry Sophomore Running Back Ar’ juan “Chuck” Webb overcoming adversity is what this athlete does best – not only has he returned to the field after a serious injury – he had 4 touchdowns for 290 yards in his teams 44-7 win over hidden valley last friday – and he’s your player of the week.
WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night's Game of the Week for Week Eight is Boaz (6-2) vs. Guntersville (6-1). In the final stretch of the regular season, every game is huge. With region titles and playoff positions in play, teams are laser-focused on getting to November. Out in Sand Mountain,...
