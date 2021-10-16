CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Board Friday Week 9: Central Catholic Fighting Irish vs. Fremont Ross Little Giants (Game of the Week)

WTOL-TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur Game of the Week is the big showdown...

www.wtol.com

The Spun

Watch: Ugly Fight Breaks Out At College Football Stadium

Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Coach’s Brutal Decision Last Night

Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers lose crucial piece ahead of Aaron Rodgers showdown vs. Cardinals

The Green Bay Packers will have a short turnaround between their Week 7 win over the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field and their upcoming matchup against the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals squad in Glendale on Thursday. Moreover, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will be without one of the key persons on their coaching staff when they fly to Arizona, with Mike Garofolo of the NFL Network reporting that Green Bay defensive coordinator Joe Barry is out due to COVID-19.
NFL
BuckeyesNow

Upon Further Review: Ohio State's Blowout of Indiana Signals Warning Shot to College Football

I don't really care about the perceived level of competition the last few weeks. That argument holds water when you win one game, maybe two against lesser teams. But four straight games of 50 points-or-more, five straight games without allowing a rushing touchdown, leading the country in scoring, yards per game and yards per play and doing it with a redshirt freshman quarterback who's only started six games in his career is absolutely insane.
INDIANA STATE
WILX-TV

Game of the Week preview: Lansing Catholic at Pewamo-Westphalia

WESTPHALIA, Mich. (WILX) - Our Game of the Week for the end of the regular season is Lansing Catholic at Pewamo-Westphalia. Both teams are undefeated going into this matchup. For the Pirates, in the last nine years including this one the team has 100 wins and only 10 losses. They say they don’t count the forfeit that ended their season last year, so they feel its 99 and nine.
LANSING, MI
FingerLakes1

ORANGE GAME WEEK: Syracuse hosts Clemson Friday night (preview, media & info)

It’s always a big game when Clemson comes to town. The six-time defending ACC Champion Tigers have been a daunting task for ACC opponents over the better part of the last decade. While Friday night will feature talent all over the field, it’ll also provide Syracuse fans a chance to remember one of the program’s all-time greats. The Orange will honor a legend and a friend Friday night, as it’s Floyd Little Life and Legacy Day in the Dome, honoring the NFL and College Football Hall of Fame running back who passed away on Jan. 1, 2021.
SYRACUSE, NY
FanSided

Washington Football Team: 3 players that must be moved off roster by trade deadline

If we’ve learned anything about the first seven weeks of the 2021 season, it’s that major changes are coming for the Washington Football Team. Accountability has been a theme of Ron Rivera’s recent press conferences, and the franchise responded by cutting longtime kicker Dustin Hopkins. That’s not the kind of move we were campaigning for, but it’s a start.
NFL
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Recruits React to Pitt’s Win Over Clemson and Unofficial Visits

It’s rare that college football programs have a perfect day but that’s what happened on Saturday for Pat Narduzzi and the Pitt Panthers. Most importantly, they earned an impressive 27-17 win over Clemson and along with that, they do so in front of a large crowd and Kenny Pickett continued his quest for a possible Heisman Trophy. The cherry on top of the sundae for Pitt was that all of this happened in front of 150+ recruits.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Canton Daily Ledger

Little Giants at Dunlap on Friday

Canton - Playing without their leading ground gainer, the Canton Little Giants football team heads to Dunlap on Friday for a Mid-Illini Conference game. The Little Giants are coming off a 27-0 home loss to Washington, their first game this season without runningback Lashawn Wallace, who underwent an emergency appendectomy last week.
CANTON, IL
247Sports

Game Week Central: UCLA vs. Washington

Here's a one-stop listing for UCLA/Washington game week, with all the practice reports, interviews, analyses, previews, podcasts, depth charts and more. 10/12 -- Myles Jackson on Defensive Schemes, Outside Noise. 10/12 -- Stephan Blaylock on Secondary Play, Defensive Tactics. 10/11 -- Thompson-Robinson on Washington, Preparing for Conditions, More. 10/11 --...
WASHINGTON STATE
KTBS

Game of the Week preview: Natchitoches Central vs. Captain Shreve

Natchitoches Central is undefeated at 6-0 with a 3-0 mark in district play. Chiefs head coach James Wilkerson wants it to become the norm. "Every game in our district is a big one just because of how well our district does in football, so it's real exciting," Wilkerson explains. "It's where I want our program to go. I want this to become a common occurrence every year."
SHREVEPORT, LA
wfxrtv.com

Friday Night Blitz – Player of the Week(Week 7)

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– Patrick Henry Sophomore Running Back Ar’ juan “Chuck” Webb overcoming adversity is what this athlete does best – not only has he returned to the field after a serious injury – he had 4 touchdowns for 290 yards in his teams 44-7 win over hidden valley last friday – and he’s your player of the week.
NFL

