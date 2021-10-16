CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

NASA Is Prepping for the Ravages of Climate Change

By Ramin Skibba, Bio
Mother Jones
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. This story was originally published by Wired and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. When Hurricane Ida made landfall in August, it buffeted NASA’s Michoud Assembly...

www.motherjones.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taylor Daily Press

What will our planet look like in 2500 due to climate change?

There are many reports based on scientific research that talk about the long-term effects of climate change – such as rising greenhouse gases, temperatures and sea levels – by the year 2100. But then what? Climate projections beyond the year 2100 are not included in normal climate adaptation and environmental decision-making. A bit strange, because people born now won’t be in their 70s until the year 2100. What does the world look like for their children and grandchildren?
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Alamosa Valley Courier

Climate change lessons and daily choices

In a September 13, 2020 Barron’s article by Jennifer R. Marlon, we learn about how climate changes are shifting our lives. A research scientist at Yale University, Marlon reported that there are already seven ways that we as U. S. citizens are paying for climate change, whether or not we believe climate change is real. (See the article at: https://www.barrons.com/articles/7-ways-youre-already-paying-for-climate-change-51599995430)
COLORADO STATE
scitechdaily.com

NASA Releases Climate Action Plan

NASA released a climate action plan on October 7, 2021, aimed at averting mission impacts due to climate change, ensuring the resiliency of facilities and assets, and providing the nation and world unique climate observations, analysis, and modeling through scientific research. The plan is part of President Biden’s whole-of-government approach...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UNR NevadaNews

Recyling CO2 and the chemistry of climate change

Making useful fuel out of thin air promises to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in our atmosphere, and chemist and assistant professor Christopher Barile is on a path to make that happen. Barile is deeply concerned about climate change and societies' reliance on fossil fuels. Climate change is a...
RENO, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Nelson
pasadenanow.com

NASA Leadership Visits JPL, Discusses Climate Change and Mars

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy affirmed the agency’s commitment to studying climate change during a visit to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena Thursday. The visit was hosted by JPL Interim Director Larry James and also included a meeting with scientists and engineers operating the Perseverance...
PASADENA, CA
WEKU

Climate change is causing problems for puffins

Maine's population of rare Atlantic puffins took a hit this year, as the number of chicks to survive a tough summer plummeted. The state's coastal bays and the Gulf of Maine is among the fastest-warming large water bodies on the planet, making the puffins' fate a test-case for how climate change could disrupt marine ecosystems worldwide.
ANIMALS
texasstandard.org

NASA unveils climate change action plan to protect coastal facilities

NASA’s most important work happens in space. But climate change back on Earth has the potential to disrupt the agency’s mission. That’s because two-thirds of NASA’s assets lie within 16 feet of sea level, including Houston’s Johnson Space Center. Last week, the space agency unveiled a climate change action plan,...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Changing Climate#Climate Science#Mother Jones#Wired#Climate Desk#Hurricane Ida#Michoud Assembly Facility
upr.org

Undisciplined: climate change is for the birds

Climate change is profoundly affecting animals, but not only in the ways you might be thinking of. Compelling new research suggests that animals are shape-shifting to adapt. Birds beaks are getting bigger, mouse tails longer, all in an effort to better regulate their body temperatures. Sara Ryding is the lead...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

NASA turns technology back toward Earth to focus on climate change

After decades of gazing into space, NASA is turning its technology back toward Earth to study the effects of drought, fire and climate change on the Blue Planet. At the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in La Cañada Flintridge last Thursday, scientists and state officials gathered to discuss how satellite data, 3D imaging and new radar and laser technologies can provide invaluable insights into Earth's rapidly changing systems.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
mynews13.com

Climate Change: Impacts on Infrastructure

FLORIDA — Florida’s beauty is what makes it paradise, with its blue Gulf waters and sugar sand beaches. But it’s also this very locale — in a state surrounded by more than 1,300 miles of coastline — that makes us susceptible to the impacts of climate change. Living in the...
FLORIDA STATE
Inquirer and Mirror

Climate Change, Nantucket and Jellyfish

Goshi V.G. Daily is a student at Nantucket High School. When you hear about how the Earth’s temperatures change and rise, what do you think of? The raging wildfires erupting on the West Coast that turn skies blazing orange and pollute people’s homes with suffocating smoke? Or do you think about how we see less and less snow here every year? Do you even remember the last time Nantucket had a good, proper snow that stuck for more than just a few hours? Regardless of what you may conjure up in your head when you think of climate change and its effect on Nantucket, there’s no denying that its effect on this island has been growing with every passing moment, especially considering that we’re an island. Looking into the ocean that surrounds Nantucket, many can only imagine what’s bound to happen to the island in just a few decades--the sea level will rise, and in time, Nantucket will become a modern Atlantis. But what of the sea creatures that live in the surrounding waters? How will they be affected by our ever-changing climate?
NANTUCKET, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
Smithonian

How the Smithsonian Grapples With Climate Change

In February 2010, a Smithsonian off-site collections storage facility collapsed from the heavy weight of snow during one of the most severe winter storms in Washington, D.C. history. In 2012, Superstorm Sandy caused severe flooding at the Smithsonian’s George Gustav Heye Center in Lower Manhattan in New York City. This...
WASHINGTON, DC
Foreign Policy

The Australian Climate Change Paradox, Unpacked

When U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi described Australia as “leading the way” on climate in September, Australian media was startled. Even in a fiercely partisan landscape, there’s no longer much argument in Australia that the country is anything other than a climate laggard. Only weeks before the United Nations climate meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, it was one of the few OECD nations that had not improved its emissions reduction target, or set out a net-zero aspiration, or increased funding for developing countries to deal with climate change.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy