4 Reasons to Learn Spanish in Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo. Lionel Messi. Two names synonymous with sport. Two names that continue to drive a seemingly flawless rivalry crafted in footballing heaven. For over a decade, this fairytale matchup has gripped the sporting world with its never ending brilliance. As a fan, you either fell for the dazzling footwork and speed of Ronaldo or the elegant movement and effortless precision of Messi. Thus, it was obvious that when the Portuguese star Ronaldo moved to Real Madrid in 2009, all eyes turned to his contest with FC Barcelona and Messi. The script couldn’t be more perfect: Both clubs were renowned for their contrasting recruitment philosophy, playing style, political affiliation and, now, leading talisman. Nine seasons and over 785 goals later, this elusive chapter has come to an end.
