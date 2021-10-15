Athlete Spotlight: Liam Galligan — Making Franciscan athletics great

Merrill High School Junior, Brian Ball, has been named Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 14, 2021. Brian is the running back and outside line backer on the Merrill Varsity Football Team. He has been playing football since elementary school and made the Varsity team as a Sophomore. Brian also started wrestling in Pre-K and joined the Bluejay Varsity Wrestling Team as a Freshman. In addition, he runs Track and Field, which he started in middle school, and he made Varsity his Sophomore year. At school, Brian is a member of the Link Crew, National Honor Society, LEAD, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He belongs to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and is a member of the St. Francis Youth Group. He also works part time at Dave’s County Market. An avid athlete, Brian enjoys playing sports even in his free time and also likes to golf, go fishing with friends, and hang out with family.

MERRILL, WI ・ 12 DAYS AGO