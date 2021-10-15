CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlete Spotlight: Liam Galligan — Making Franciscan athletics great

By Christopher Dacanay
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNever will there be a more suitable use for the “Chariots of Fire” theme than for when Liam Galligan, wavy-haired and mustached, breaks through the finish line tape at his cross country meets. From Springfield, Pennsylvania, Galligan is a graduate student seeking a Master of Business Administration degree. Galligan...

Getting an Athletic Scholarship

If you are an athlete or the athlete’s helpful parents, and you are trying to receive an athletic scholarship there is plenty you need to be aware of. Having gone through the process myself and being an admission essay writer, I have invaluable advice to give to those seeking these scholarships.
Ball is named Athlete of the Week

Merrill High School Junior, Brian Ball, has been named Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 14, 2021. Brian is the running back and outside line backer on the Merrill Varsity Football Team. He has been playing football since elementary school and made the Varsity team as a Sophomore. Brian also started wrestling in Pre-K and joined the Bluejay Varsity Wrestling Team as a Freshman. In addition, he runs Track and Field, which he started in middle school, and he made Varsity his Sophomore year. At school, Brian is a member of the Link Crew, National Honor Society, LEAD, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He belongs to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and is a member of the St. Francis Youth Group. He also works part time at Dave’s County Market. An avid athlete, Brian enjoys playing sports even in his free time and also likes to golf, go fishing with friends, and hang out with family.
2021 San Antonio Classic Pro Results

Isabelle Pereira Nunes wins Wellness at the San Antonio Classic 2021. The event took place on Saturday, October 23, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas, and was a 2022 Mr. Olympia qualifier. New Wellness Division. In 2019, it was announced that the Wellness division would be coming to the IFBB Pro...
Boys Soccer Senior Spotlight – Liam Rolland

For the 2021-22 school year, the Berea-Midpark Athletic Department will produce a Senior Spotlight feature for the Class of 2022 leading up to their “Senior Night” game or match. Today’s Senior Spotlight is:. Liam Rolland. Sport: Boys Soccer. Position- Left Back. Other Sports: None. Post Graduation: I would like to...
Five Impressive Indigenous Athletes

Monday marked Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a celebration that honors Native Americans and commemorates their history and culture. On Oct. 8, President Joe Biden signed a presidential proclamation declaring the day a national holiday. Although there are numerous talented indigenous athletes, The Student is honoring the day by highlighting the careers...
Week 8 Student Athlete Spotlight: Jake Bolin, St. Augustine

Jake Bolin grew up with seven other siblings, including a twin brother who is also a member of the Saints. With that, he was taught discipline on the field and in the classroom. Which is why, he is this weeks Student Athlete Spotlight.
Pioneer Athlete Spotlight on Rylee Chilson of Carondelet High

Chilson has so many activities in and out of school it’s surprising the Carondelet senior can be a key member of the Cougar volleyball team in the fall and beach volleyball in the spring, which she has done all four years except for a lost beach season during the initial COVID-19 outbreak.
This Week in SWOSU Athletics

WEATHERFORD, Okla. - SWOSU Volleyball and SWOSU Soccer both return home from Arkansas road trips and get to play in front of Bulldog Nation once again!. SWOSU Women's Golf decided to get an even earlier start than they normally do, as they started competition in the NCAA Central Region Women's Preview on Sunday instead of the normal Monday start. The tournament is hosted by Henderson State and will be played in Hot Springs, Ark. at the Hot Spring Country Club.
Athlete Awards

Kira Thomsen was Montana State's nominee for both offensive and defensive Big Sky Conference Player of the Week. Thomsen, a product of Parker, Colo. led the Bobcats averaging 3.71 kills per set, while hitting .250 from the field. She had a weekend-high 16 kills in MSU's win over Eastern Washington, and followed that performance with 10 kills at Idaho, for her fourth consecutive match in double-digit kills. Defensively, Thomsen averaged 3.71 digs per set, second best on the squad for the two match road swing. In addition, she averaged 1.00 blocks per set. Thomsen recorded 14 digs at Eastern Washington and 12 saves at Idaho. Her double-doubles at EWU and Idaho were her fourth and fifth of the season. Thomsen registered a career-high five blocks assists at Eastern Washington on Thursday night.
UNC running back enters NCAA transfer portal

UNC running back Josh Henderson has entered the transfer portal following the Tar Heels’ Week 8 bye. The third-year running back hasn’t addressed his departure yet on social media. However, he’s the third Tar Heel to enter the NCAA transfer portal this week. Sophomore defensive tackle Clyde Pinder Jr. and sophomore wide receiver Khafre Brown also opted to transfer.
Dayton to honor athletic greats

The Dayton Sports Hall of Fame will hold their annual induction ceremony this weekend with a special recognition before the Dayton vs. Nederland contest on Friday. The official ceremony is on Saturday at 10 am at the Dayton Performing Arts Complex. This year’s honorees are possibly one of the most talented slates of athletes ever to be inducted by that organization.
Pioneer Athlete Spotlight on Clayton Valley Charter’s Brooke Townsend

Townsend has been successful on the tennis court and in the classroom during her four years at Clayton Valley Charter. She is wrapping up her fourth season on the Ugly Eagles tennis team after taking up tennis the summer before her freshman year at Oakhurst Country Club with lessons by former CVCHS tennis coach Rick Ortega.
Athlete Spotlight: Sherando volleyball player Regan Minney

What do you love about volleyball?: I really like how competitive it is. It’s really big into technique and it’s a lot of fun. Most memorable moment in volleyball: My first varsity game as a freshman. That was a huge step for me. It was probably one of the best times I’ve ever played.
Athlete spotlight: Fluvanna County's Sophia Denby

PALMYRA — Sophia Denby didn’t pick up a volleyball until just before her freshman year at Fluvanna County High School. Fluvanna volleyball coach Christi Harlowe-Garrett spotted Denby passing the ball around with a small group of classmates during her eighth-grade physical education class and was intrigued. The veteran coach invited Denby to come to an open gym.
Shortage of referees in area athletics

High school athletics are facing an issue that’s been impending for the last several years. Across all sports and schools throughout Section 6, New York state, and really the entire country is facing the problem of not having enough officials to work games. “We have a huge shortage of all...
Standout Student Athletes

Again this year PrepsKC is partnering with Price Chopper to highlight some of the outstanding students who are working at your local Price Chopper. These students are balancing school, work and extracurricular activities every day. PrepsKC and Price Chopper will recognize two each week during the regular season. The first...
Army great Rollie Stichweh makes 2nd Mineola Athletic Hall of Fame class

Carl Roland “Rollie” Stichweh, a Mineola High School graduate and West Point football star, will be one of three inductees in the second class of the Mineola Athletic Hall of Fame. Stichweh, who grew up in Williston Park, won three Nassau County championships during his high school tenure in basketball,...
