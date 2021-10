The Flyers are back, gang! No, really, they are back. They opened up their season last night against the Canucks with a truly classic Flyers performance—they got off to a really strong start and carried an early lead into the second, only to give up three goals in the first half of the second period. In a 4-2 hole as the final five minutes of the third period hit, they turned on the jets, and managed a comeback (care of Travis Konecny on the power play, and Claude Giroux on the 6-on-5). It was an exciting push, rewarded with a loss in the shootout, because of course.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO