We are currently living through one of the greatest eras in automotive design, and the proliferation of digital design programs means that significantly more people have the ability to try their hand at coming up with something new. One of our favorite social media design accounts has to be the official Instagram account for GM Design. Not only does it cover upcoming models such as the highly anticipated GMC Hummer EV, but it also shares never-before-seen models from the past, sometimes with wild interior designs. One of its latest posts features an awesome-looking GMC SUV that was designed back in 2018 by Ben Zavala, and we're thoroughly impressed.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO