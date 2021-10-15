Monrovia Reads Gets New Electric Van

Clackamas Community College nears completion on one-of-a-kind creative work space for public useClackamas Community College is seeking personnel to help instruct participants and manage equipment in the new Les de Asis Makerspace, an on-campus creative workshop soon to open for public use. Billed as the first of its kind in Clackamas County, the space will provide students and community members the ability to explore their creativity through access to tools and training in the areas of woodworking, construction, metalworking, digital manufacturing, sewing and more. "The constituency is definitely the college community, the community at large, hobbyists, inventors, startups, things of...

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 23 HOURS AGO