Politics

Monrovia Reads Gets New Electric Van

By Brad
monrovianow.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate its acquisition of a new electric van, Monrovia Reads will hold a...

www.monrovianow.com

monrovianow.com

A Moment in Monrovia History: The Monrovia Hotel in 1886

The Monrovia Hotel 1886 built by John C. Anderson, who also built his family home at 215 E Lime, now a museum maintained by the Monrovia Historical Society. See full details here. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. For more historic photos and papers, see the Monrovia Historical Society’s complete Legacy...
POLITICS
ksro.com

SRJC Gets Three Electric Vehicles from the County

Sonoma County is donating three electric vehicles to Santa Rosa Junior College this week. The Ford Focus cars will be used to train students in the college’s Automotive Technology Program on how to work on electric vehicles. The donation of the cars, which County officials say were underutilized, was approved by the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors last August.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
monrovianow.com

Grow Monrovia Wants Shade Trees Along West Foothill

Foothill today (above), and as envisioned by Grow Monrovia (below). Next week the non-profit organization, Grow Monrovia, will begin a project to shade west Foothill by encouraging commercial and residential property owners along Foothill Blvd who have space in their front yards to plant a free shade tree. The organization is also looking for donations of time and money. A $100 donation sponsors a tree. Details: https://www.growmonrovia.org/shop-1. To contact Grow Monrovia write to info@growmonrovia.org.
ENVIRONMENT
Clackamas Review

CCC seeks instructors, volunteers for new makerspace

Clackamas Community College nears completion on one-of-a-kind creative work space for public useClackamas Community College is seeking personnel to help instruct participants and manage equipment in the new Les de Asis Makerspace, an on-campus creative workshop soon to open for public use. Billed as the first of its kind in Clackamas County, the space will provide students and community members the ability to explore their creativity through access to tools and training in the areas of woodworking, construction, metalworking, digital manufacturing, sewing and more. "The constituency is definitely the college community, the community at large, hobbyists, inventors, startups, things of...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
#Monrovia
monrovianow.com

Saturday Street Dining in Old Town to End October 30; School Safety Street Improvements Near Bradoaks

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:. ~ Saturday night Outdoor Dining in Old Town will end on Saturday, October 30. Based on comments from merchants in the 400 block of Myrtle Avenue, the Monrovia Old Town Advisory Board recommended ending Saturday night street closures. Outdoor dining will continue on Friday nights at part of the weekly Street Fair.
FOOD & DRINKS
ktvo.com

Bloomfield approves second reading of new dog laws

BLOOMFIELD, Iowa — The city of Bloomfield approved their second reading of the new dog ordinance Thursday night. This all began back in July when a woman was attacked by two dogs, prompting the city to update its animal control policies. Council members briefly talked over the updated dog laws....
BLOOMFIELD, IA
WDVM 25

New visitors center to take Jefferson County tourism to new level

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va, (WDVM) — Jefferson County in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle got the week off to an exciting start with a ribbon-cutting for its new visitors center. In the Mountain State’s fastest-growing region, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R – W.Va.) says the new visitors center can raise the bar for all of West […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
monrovianow.com

Monrovia Needs Substitute Teachers

The Monrovia Unified School Board has unanimously approved a resolution to increase the substitute teacher pay rate to $190 as the substitute teaching daily rate; $205 as the 60-plus cumulative days daily rate; and $220 as the long-term daily rate. This is a $50 per day increase and is in effect until the end of the 2021-2022 school year. For more information on being a substitute teacher please visit: https://is.gd/XLnpLF.
EDUCATION
monrovianow.com

Monrovia In Better Financial Shape Than Predicted

Monrovia is in better financial shape than expected - by $2.03 million - according to a budget update (https://is.gd/rKGXlJ) that will be presented to the City Council at its next meeting (https://is.gd/w71JZL). The staff report says:. Due to a variety of factors, the General Fund is expected to close the...
ECONOMY
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading mayor launches new phase of paving program

READING, Pa. — The next phase of a plan to improve roads in Reading is now underway. Mayor Eddie Morán and road crews gathered at South Eighth and Franklin streets on Wednesday to announce plans to pave South Eighth Street all the way to Neversink. This is the first year...
READING, PA

