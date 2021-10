BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts House is out with a plan for how to spend billions in federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act, the State House News Service reported Monday. And one of the proposals inside the package calls for giving a bonus to essential workers who worked in-person throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The bill, if signed into law, would create a “premium pay program” that would “provide direct financial support to essential workers, in an amount of not less than $500 and not more than $2,000 for each eligible essential workers.” Guidelines for eligible essential workers have yet to...

