AEW Rampage live results, open thread: Punk vs

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT. The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way live from Miami, Florida. Tonight’s card features CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal, Ruby Soho vs. The...

Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 10.15.21

Hello AEW fans! It’s Friday night and we have a busy night for wrestling, including an extra-sized episode of AEW Rampage! I’m Jeremy Thomas, filling in for Lee Sanders specifically for the Buy In pre-show (he’ll be back for the main show). And what a pre-show we have! Bryan Danielson will take on Minoru Suzuki, Bobby Fish will battle Lee Moriarty, and Tay Conti will face Santana Garrett. We’ve got a lot to get into, so let’s jump right in.
ringsidenews.com

Charlotte Flair Wanted To Lose RAW Women’s Title To Bianca Belair

One of the most common complaints in WWE right now is Charlotte Flair’s booking in the company. Flair continues to be criticized for getting multiple shots at titles which other WWE Superstars deserved far more than she did. Despite all the backlash, WWE is set on pushing Flair to the moon and that is unlikely to stop anytime soon.
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Former WWE Star Appears On AEW Dynamite

Meet the new one. AEW has put together quite the roster over its history and part of that is due to bringing in new wrestlers here and there. Sometimes you need to add in some fresh blood, which is what AEW often does well. You can get those wrestlers from a variety of places and now it seems that they are at least interested in bringing in someone who used to wrestle elsewhere.
ComicBook

WWE's Sonya Deville Defeats Naomi and Reveals Shocking New Partnership on SmackDown

After a lot of anticipation, Sonya Deville was returning to in-ring action. It was her first match in 14 months, and for that first return match, she would be facing Naomi, who she's been at odds with since Naomi came to SmackDown. Naomi finally had enough of the delays in getting her first match, and things finally came to head. Naomi received another curveball though when Deville came out and said that she would be facing Naomi alongside Shayna Baszler, making this a handicap match. The referee protested a bit but Deville took command and then slapped Naomi and ran out of the ring.
The Independent

Ryan Sakoda: Former WWE wrestler dies, aged 48 as Chris Masters and Adam Pearce lead tributes

Former WWE wrestler Ryan Sakoda has died at the age of 48.Born in Tokyo, Japan, Sakoda also appeared in Zero1, Ultimate Pro Wrestling and MTV’s Wrestling Society X.He spent time on the WWE’s roster on a developmental contract in 2003 and 2004, and appeared as a henchman of fellow Japanese wrestler Tajiri.Sakoda filed a class-action lawsuit against the company, alleging that WWE had concealed that wrestlers suffered traumatic brain injuries while wrestling for them.The case was brought by lawyer Konstantine Kyros, who has been involved in several similar lawsuits, but was dismissed as frivolous by a judge in March 2016.WWE...
ringsidenews.com

Randy Orton’s Post-Retirement Plans Revealed

Randy Orton is a true veteran in the pro wrestling world as he has competed inside the squared circle for almost two decades. He has earned the respect of fans and fellow WWE Superstars and is viewed as a proper locker room leader. His father also has an idea about Randy’s post-retirement plans.
wrestlinginc.com

Drew McIntyre Says Goodbye To Big E And WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre took to Twitter after WWE Crown Jewel to say goodbye to the RAW brand. McIntyre also said goodbye, for now, to WWE Champion Big E. Crown Jewel saw Big E retain his title over McIntyre in a hard-fought back & forth bout. “Well #WWERaw it’s been a hell...
The Spun

Look: Ronda Rousey Announces Major Personal News

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey can officially add “mother” to her incredible résumé. On Monday night, she announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram. Rousey posted a picture of her daughter’s hand on her social media account. Her post also included her daughter’s name, La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō. Travis Browne, Rousey’s...
ComicBook

WWE Suspends Brock Lesnar Indefinitely After Chaotic SmackDown Brawl

Tonight is the start of a brand new era on SmackDown, and it kicked off with the reigning Universal Champion Roman Reigns. accompanied by Paul Heyman. Reigns didn't take long to address what happened at Crown Jewel. "You holding that title for me, or for Brock? Because when I put my hand out, you did the right thing with the mic, but last night I put my hand out and you just throw the title in the ring," Reigns said. "Should we work on this? This is how it's done. Afterward, he said, "awww, pretty easy right?"
Wrestling World

WWE announces a titled match for Raw

Crown Jewel 2021 is now a memory, with WWE having already finished several of its main feuds and thus staging part of the changes that arrived with the Draft in an official way on Friday evening. As stated by the Stamford-based federation itself, in fact, the movements arrived with the Draft, became definitive only from the 22nd of October, with the feuds ending during Crown Jewel.
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Michael Jordan News

How much would you pay for a pair of game-worn Michael Jordan Nike shoes?. For one person, that answer is north of $1 million. Yes, a pair of very old game-worn Michael Jordan Nike shoes have sold for more than $1 million. Darren Rovell shared on Sunday that a pair...
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Makes In-Ring Debut With AEW

WWE has released a number of talents so far in 2021, and one of the names who happened to get released back in June was none other than former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese. Tony Nese made an appearance during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and on Sunday he...
Friday Ratings: A Split Decision Sees ‘SmackDown’ Win Demos, ‘Blue Bloods’ Largest Audience

Brock Lesnar and Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown topped the demo competition on Friday with an 0.5. The perennial Friday night wrestling winner was the winner in the 18-49 and 18-34 demos, respectively. However, CBS crime drama Blue Bloods won the largest audience honors, serving 5.78 million viewers while pulling in an 0.4. The entire eye network procedural lineup was strong, with SWAT at an 0.4 and 4.40 million, and Magnum PI also at an 0.4 and 4.82 million in viewers. At ABC, a new Shark Tank came in at 0.4 to start the night, with the trailing 20/20 down to 0.3, losing the newsmag battle to NBC’s Dateline, which was solid at an 0.4. NBC saw its new Home Sweet Home at an 0.2 to start the night. The CW had new editions of Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Nancy Drew, both coming in at an 0.1.
wrestlingrumors.net

SmackDown Star Out Of Action Due To Medical Issue

That would slow him down. The 2021 WWE Draft has come and gone and there were several changes made over the course of two nights. All kinds of wrestlers were moved from one show to another and we have now seen some of the moves become finalized as wrestlers have showed up on their new rosters. However, one of them will not be getting in the ring anytime soon for a good reason.
