The Will County Sheriff's Office says it has taken reports from victims who were scammed over the phone by people pretending to sheriff's deputies in the last few weeks. According to the sheriff's office, someone calls claiming to be from the sheriff's office and tells the victim they need to pay to avoid being arrested for missing court for receiving Paycheck Protection Program money they were not eligible for. The scammers might even call from what appears to the be sheriff's office phone number and know the names of deputies and Will County Judges.

WILL COUNTY, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO