CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Spiritually speakingThis life is about that first step

By Editorials
Pride Publishing
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo any of you remember that certain Sunday when moved to accept the truth of your own salvation? I did recently. I was asked a very simple question by the new member deacon: “Do I believe in Jesus Christ?”. For all of the angst I was feeling about a...

www.pridepublishinggroup.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
Daily Beast

Human Sacrifice Is the Gruesome End to This Cult’s Creepy History

MONTEGO BAY, JAMAICA—The 144 men, women and children summoned to church, robed in white, found themselves witnessing a macabre ritual of sacrificial death and facing the long arms of police and military personnel. The hellish nightmare played out in the Jamaican city of Montego Bay on the night of Sunday,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
arcamax.com

Why do Christians contend that Jesus is the only way to truth?

Q: Why do Christians contend that Jesus is the only way to truth? There are so many religions in the world with historical figureheads. My conclusion is to remain neutral on choosing one over the other. – R.S. A: When it comes to God’s truth, there is no such thing...
RELIGION
Belief.Net

6 Signs God is Talking and You Can’t Hear Him

Whether you are curious about your birth flower, are looking to find a creative gift for a loved one or are interested in communicating in the language of flowers, knowing the birth flowers and their meanings can be fun and insightful. Taking the time to understand a bit more about the flowers you are choosing for that special someone can make the gift all the more meaningful and special.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Jesus Christ
Belief.Net

7 Bible Verses to Remember When You Are Overwhelmed by the News

The news can be a little overpowering to watch, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic. Hearing about thousands of people dying every day could rattle anyone. Couple this with international events, national violence, and local violence, and you may feel like it's hard to catch your breath. There could also be times where you feel like you can't escape the news since it's on 24/7. These are the times that we should cling to God and our faith. The Bible says that we must be calm in times of trouble. There may be a lot going on in the world, but God is still in control. He has a plan, and we have to trust Him. Here are a few Bible verses to which you can go back whenever you're overwhelmed by the news.
RELIGION
Sidney Sun Telegraph

The Mark of the Beast

“Also it causes all, both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead, so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name.” Revelation 13:16-17.
RELIGION
JSTOR Daily

Where Demons Come From

Halloween brings a familiar array of spooky characters: ghosts, witches, zombies, goblins, and demons. But what is a demon, anyway? Christians today often describe them as fallen angels, minions of the most famous ex-angel of all, Satan. But New Testament scholar Dale Basil Martin writes that there was no such connection in ancient Jewish thought, or even among the first Christians.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Atlantic

The Netflix Series That Should Make Religious People Uncomfortable

This story contains spoilers for the Netflix series Midnight Mass. The Exorcist is a film I’ve long loved because it raised the bar not just for horror, but also for movies that explore questions of faith and doubt, good and evil, life and death. I know all of its beats by heart, but when I recently rewatched the 1973 classic, the ending hit differently. The movie concludes with an exorcism, naturally. Chris MacNeil has brought her daughter, Regan, to a host of medical professionals in a desperate attempt to save her from what turns out to be a demonic possession. But the only person who can save the girl, it seems, is a priest. The camera lingers on the mother’s exhausted face as two priests close the door to her daughter’s bedroom and go to work.
RELIGION
realchangenews.org

Transgressive spirituality

Even though I once wrote it off as a cute dress-up day for kids, I have come to believe Halloween is the most subversive major holiday in our country and activists and spiritual people should take note of its particular brand of magic. Halloween is a mass outpouring of transgressive costumery, alter-egos and anti-social behavior.
SEATTLE, WA
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Spiritually Speaking

Question: We suddenly found ourselves empty nesters when our last child decided to move to another state for college. Although she had several options locally and could have lived at home, she is happy with her choice. Our house seems so empty. We both volunteer in several organizations around town,...
RELIGION
arcamax.com

Can we believe anything into existence and be our own gods?

Q: I’m a high school senior. One of my teachers says that we can believe anything into existence and in a sense be our own gods. I know this isn’t true but I don’t quite know how to debate the claim. – F.F. A: It is impossible to believe anything...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Fountain Hills Times

Old friends to talk about life

There is a song by Paul Simon that starts, “Old friends, sat on their park bench like bookends.”. Pastor Bill Good and former Fountain Hills resident Jeff Dayton are old friends, having known each other through the years when Dayton lived in the community and since when he visits frequently.
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
Vulture

The Baby-Sitters Club Recap: The Thing About Life

I … what? Who? Whyyyyy? As a book reader, I was well aware that we’d get to this story line eventually, but I was in no way, shape, or form prepared for “Claudia and the Sad Goodbye.” It feels weird to be guzzling wine after taking in some children’s programming, but what else will soothe after such an emotionally exhausting, gorgeous episode? Richard’s coloring books will not suffice! Nothing will. But as Claudia learns, all you can do is face your grief even though it hurts.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
northwestgeorgianews.com

Spiritual matters

Pleasant Valley Baptist extends a warm, special invitation for you to worship with us each and every week. Pleasant Valley Baptist is having in-person Sunday morning services. Wednesday in-person Bible study will resume on October 27 at 7 pm. Continue to act wisely and be safe. Pleasant Valley Baptist will...
RELIGION
msmary.edu

Celebrating the Life, Death, and Spirituality of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Mount St. Mary’s University will host a series of talks and panels on the spirituality of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in honor of the bicentennial of her death (1821-2021). As the first American-born saint, her life was a celebration of compassion and service, shaping the charism of the Sisters and Daughters of Charity. These discussions will focus on aspects of her spirituality and theological vision.
EMMITSBURG, MD
Thrive Global

The 3 Most Powerful Spiritual Books That Will Transform Your Life

If you’re on a quest for spiritual enlightenment, then the right book can illuminate the path to your personal ascension. A wisdom-infused spiritual book is the modern witch’s most coveted tool alongside healing crystals, tarot cards, and herbs. You can transcend its magic in your life, too. While spiritual books...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ScienceAlert

500-Year-Old Illuminated Prayer Roll Reveals Insights Into The 'Cult of The Cross'

An exquisite Christian prayer roll from five centuries ago has been rediscovered by researchers, giving the public its first glimpse at this little-seen religious medieval document, of a kind that rarely survives to the modern day in one piece. The prayer roll, an example of an illuminated manuscript – in reference to the rich decorations that accompany its text – is a relic from the final years of Catholic doctrine in England, not too long before the Reformation transformed church life across Europe. "Known hitherto only from its brief appearance on the market in the 1960s and 1970s, the roll has never...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy