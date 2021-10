The Chicago Bears offense is not clicking all the way. There are moments of brilliance and it looks like they cannot be stopped. However, those are met quickly by issues and stalled drives. This has been common, even in wins the past few weeks. The Bears put up 14 points on their first two drives against Detroit and score 10 the rest of the way. They took a lead agains the Raiders into the half and sat on it.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO