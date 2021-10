Tensions were running wild as the Michigan volleyball team and Minnesota took the court at Crisler Center on Friday night. It had been seven years since the Wolverines’ last victory over the Golden Gophers. That run included an early-season defeat, when Michigan nearly rallied from down two sets to none before coming up short in the final set. So when the ball came crashing down off the hands of junior middle blocker Jess Robinson and junior opposite hitter May Pertofsky, completing the fifth-set victory, a thrill washed over the stadium.

