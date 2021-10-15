Gusty forecast ahead for the football games

Tonight: Just one degree shy of the record of 92° in 1933. Temperatures will fall into the mid 50’s thanks to the cold front with clear skies and winds from the north around 5 mph. Tomorrow: Starting off the work week with possible record breaking temperatures into the upper 80’s....
Good Monday to one and all. One potent storm system is moving through Kentucky today and this is the opening act to a much bigger storm coming later this week. That system will be a monster of a storm in the days leading up to Halloween and will impact every state east of the Mississippi River.
Mother Nature is throwing the kitchen sink at Chicago, weather-wise, to kick off the work week. Rain totals have already topped three inches in some parts of the region with another half-inch likely before the deluge tapers off Monday afternoon, according the National Weather Service. Strong winds, with gusts up...
Rain will gradually taper off through Monday's forecast after an active past 36 hours. We've seen some impressive rainfall totals with Sunday's passing storm system. Rainfall totals ranged from half an inch up to nearly 4 inches across for most. You'll want the umbrella at hand for Monday morning's drive,...
Reduce, reuse, recycle, repurpose or regift to help Habitat for Humanity raise money on November 4. CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Utility scams, password patterns. Now is the season for increased utility scam calls. Plus, consumer experts warn about hackers' new strategy to get your passwords. Oneida Nation reacts to Washington team's...
Just as we have the last few morning, a haze will be likely over downtown early in the day. However, that will blow away by late morning thanks to the gusty winds. Those winds will feel fairly warm until about 4 PM, when a significant cold front pushes through. Here’s your very windy forecast…
