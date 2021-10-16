CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Seven Hong Kong Activists Jailed Over Unauthorised Protest in 2020

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) - Seven Hong Kong democracy campaigners, including former lawmakers, were sentenced on Saturday to up to 12 months in jail for their role in a protest last year against a sweeping national security law imposed by China. The seven had pleaded guilty to charges that included...

AFP

Deadly clashes as banned Pakistan party continues protest

A radical Islamist party on Saturday said seven of its supporters have died in clashes with authorities in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore after two police officers were killed in the unrest. Police in Lahore would not comment on the claim, but on Friday night said two of its officers had died.
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

Hong Kong Leader in Hospital With Minor Elbow Fracture

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam fractured her right elbow after a fall at the official chief executive residence during the night and remains in hospital for observation, the Chinese-ruled city's government said on Tuesday. "She attended the hospital by herself and was diagnosed with a minor...
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

Hong Kong jails five students as row over Tiananmen sculpture intensifies

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. A court in Hong Kong on Tuesday handed down jail terms of nearly five years to five students in connection with the siege by riot police of the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) in November 2019.
CHINA
UPI News

Police arrest more activists in Greece over Beijing Olympics protest

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Police arrested more activists Monday protesting the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Greece and briefly detained others outside of a flame-lighting ceremony. Greek police arrested three activists who entered the grounds of the ancient stadium in Olympia, Greece, and unfurled a Tibetan flag and banner reading "No genocide games," during the flame-lighting ceremony Monday in the ancient stadium of Olympia, Greece.
SPORTS
dallassun.com

Rights experts raise concern over arrest of Hong Kong activist Chow Hang-Tung

Geneva [Switzerland], October 13 (ANI): A group of independent human rights experts on Tuesday expressed concern about the arrest of Hong Kong pro-democracy activist and woman human rights defender Chow Hang-Tung, on charges of "incitement to subversion" and being a foreign agent. The rights lawyer was arrested last month. She...
ADVOCACY
U.S. Department of State

On the Continued Erosion of Freedoms in Hong Kong

The United States remains seriously concerned at the continued erosion of human rights and fundamental freedoms, including political participation, in Hong Kong. We note in particular the increase in politically-motivated prosecutions, including through the National Security Law, targeting Hong Kong’s teachers, labor unions, lawyers, journalists, health care workers, student unions, and individual citizens. We again call on the Beijing and Hong Kong authorities to release those unjustly detained and cease their crackdown on peaceful civil society organizations. We once more urge Beijing to abide by its treaty obligations in the Sino-British Joint Declaration.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Triads arrested in Hong Kong speedboat smuggling raids

Dozens of Hong Kong triad members have been arrested in a series of operations targeting gangs using high-powered speedboats to smuggle contraband to the Chinese mainland, police said Monday. On Monday, Hong Kong police said 365 people had been arrested in a series of joint raids over the last two weeks, including 35 men with triad backgrounds suspected of running the sea smuggling operations.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Cuban street protester sentenced to 10 years in prison: family and NGO

A Cuban man who took part in unprecedented nationwide street protests in July has been sentenced to 10 years in jail, the stiffest punishment yet of anyone who defied the communist government in those rallies, his family and a human rights group said Saturday. The sentence against Roberto Perez Fonseca, age 38, was handed down by a court in San Jose de las Lajas, a town 35 kilometers (20 miles) from Havana. On July 11 and 12 thousands of Cubans screaming "freedom" and "we are hungry" took to the streets in some 50 cities and towns to protest harsh living conditions and government repression. The rallies, which had no precedent since the Cuban revolution of 1959, left at least one person dead and dozens injured as security forces cracked down.
PROTESTS
AFP

Amnesty to shutter Hong Kong offices, blames security law

Amnesty International said Monday it will shutter its Hong Kong offices because of the threat posed to staff by a national security law that has fronted a sweeping crackdown on dissent in the business hub. The decision came the same day a court in the Chinese city convicted a former food delivery driver of inciting secession by shouting slogans in the second national security case to come to trial. China imposed the law last year in response to massive and often violent democracy protests, transforming Hong Kong's political, cultural and legal landscape and introducing mainland-style speech curbs. Anjhula Mya Singh Bais, chair of Amnesty's board, said the decision to close had been made "with a heavy heart" and was "driven by Hong Kong's national security law".
CHINA
AFP

Hong Kong rights lawyer invokes Tiananmen 'tank man' at trial

A Hong Kong lawyer said at her trial Monday that she was inspired by China's "tank man" to challenge the authorities and encourage people to mark the anniversary of Beijing's deadly Tiananmen Square crackdown. She has pleaded not guilty, and gave an impassioned defence on Monday in which she invoked "tank man" -- the lone protester famously seen blocking a column of tanks during the Tiananmen crackdown.
POLITICS
ualrpublicradio.org

China is removing domes from mosques as part of a push to make them more 'Chinese'

XINING, China — The Dongguan Mosque has adopted some very different looks in its nearly 700 years in China's northwestern city of Xining. Built in the style of a Chinese imperial palace, with tiled roofs and no domes, and adorned with Buddhist symbols, the mosque was nearly destroyed by neglect during political tumult in the early 20th century. In the 1990s, authorities replaced the original ceramic tiles on the roof and minarets with green domes.
RELIGION
The Independent

Hong Kong disqualifies more democratically-elected district councillors over oaths of patriotism

Another 16 democratically-elected district councillors have been disqualified by Hong Kong’s home affairs chief amid a row over a mandatory oath of patriotism that has seen dozens of councillors either resign or get removed. Initially, the validity of the oaths of 17 councillors was questioned, after which one councillor chose to resign. Sixteen others have now been ousted for “invalid oaths”. They have been removed from their positions with immediate effect. Ten councillors who were pro-democracy were removed by the government in September.The rule of a mandatory pledge of allegiance was introduced by Beijing last year following massive protests against...
POLITICS
AFP

Myanmar activist arrested in junta raid: wife

An activist who rose to prominence during Myanmar's 1988 student uprising has been arrested in an overnight raid, his wife said Sunday, in the latest blow to the anti-junta movement as the military cracks down on dissent. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the generals ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a February coup, triggering nationwide protests that have seen more than 1,100 people killed by security forces, according to a local monitoring group. Junta opponents -- including allies of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party and activists -- have gone into hiding across the country, while some villagers have taken up arms, forming local militias to defend themselves. On Saturday evening, 52-year-old Kyaw Min Yu, better known as Ko Jimmy, was arrested when soldiers raided a housing complex in the North Dagon township of Yangon.
SOCIETY
executivetraveller.com

Will Hong Kong ever fully reopen to travellers?

Even a single fatality from Covid-19 would be a major cause for concern, says the city-state’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam, underscoring the ultra-strict “Covid Zero” approach that has frustrated global businesses. In an interview with Bloomberg Television on Monday, Lam said she was “duty bound to protect my people” with...
LIFESTYLE
Marietta Daily Journal

Hong Kong Tiananmen memorial remains on campus for now

A Hong Kong sculpture commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown is still standing after the deadline passed for its removal from a university campus, as China tightens its control over Asia’s main financial hub. The University of Hong Kong had ordered the towering, 2-ton "Pillar of Shame" to be removed...
CHINA
tripsavvy.com

The Top 9 Buffets in Hong Kong

The buffets in Hong Kong are impressive, and although pricier than their Vegas counterparts, many include lobster and fresh seafood brought in by the boats you see in the harbor. Buffets are big business in Hong Kong, and most upscale hotels offer one. The open kitchens allow skilled chefs to entertain guests as they prepare high-quality food. In many ways, buffet-style dining is an extension of the city's Dim Sum tradition.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Islamists suspend march under agreement with Pakistan govt

A radical Islamist party agreed Sunday to suspend for three days its march of thousands toward the capital Islamabad after Pakistan agreed to drop pending charges against the party's leader. Party supporters Saturday departed the eastern city of Lahore clashing for a second straight day with police who lobbed tear gas into the crowd. The group began its journey a day earlier with the goal of reaching Islamabad to pressure the government to release Saad Rizvi, head of the Islamist Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party. Rizvi was arrested last year amid demonstrations against France over the publication of caricatures of...
PROTESTS

