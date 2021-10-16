Week Ahead: Rising Prices Raise Stakes for Rapid Rate Increases

Last week ended with a sharp reversal of the heavy bond sell-off that originated from the UK earlier in the week. A well-filled economic calendar with PMIs from the eurozone (mixed) over the UK (solid) to the US (strong) came and went without a material market impact. The bond flattening move going into the weekend was instead again inspired by the UK. BoE chief economist Pill said the economy no longer requires the current exceptional monetary settings but pushed back against too aggressive market positioning. UK yields stumbled 4.8 bps (2y) to 8.1 bps (30y). UK markets still discount a 15 bps rate hike in November though. Fed chair Powell later voiced his standing views, saying it’s time to taper but not to raise rates. The US curve bull flattened with yields falling 2.5 bps at the short end (3y) to 6.9-7.9 bps at the long end (10-30y). Real yields were again the driver with the 10y real yield in the US closing at -1%. German yields with the exception of the 30y (-3.3 bps) closed virtually unchanged after erasing an earlier rise that brought eg. the 10y to the highest level since May 2019. Inflation expectations in all three areas soared to multiyear levels. Action on currency markets -” much as we’re used to these days -” was less enticing. EUR/USD whipsawed yet finished the day marginally higher at 1.1643. The yen excelled as (real) core bond yields slipped. USD/JPY eased further sub 114. The UK’s front-end outperformance vis-à-vis the EU and US hurt sterling. EUR/GBP jumped from support around 0.842 to 0.8465. Cable forfeited 1.38.

MARKETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO