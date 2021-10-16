CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week Ahead: Rising Prices Raise Stakes for Rapid Rate Increases

By MarketPulse
actionforex.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street still remains upbeat despite growing an energy crisis that threatens the economic recovery, widespread price increases, and mixed economic data. It seems that inflation will remain elevated for a lot longer than the Fed imagined, but a rapid rate-hiking cycle will not translate into an immediate ending of negative...

actionforex.com

The Bond Flattening Move Going Into The Weekend

Last week ended with a sharp reversal of the heavy bond sell-off that originated from the UK earlier in the week. A well-filled economic calendar with PMIs from the eurozone (mixed) over the UK (solid) to the US (strong) came and went without a material market impact. The bond flattening move going into the weekend was instead again inspired by the UK. BoE chief economist Pill said the economy no longer requires the current exceptional monetary settings but pushed back against too aggressive market positioning. UK yields stumbled 4.8 bps (2y) to 8.1 bps (30y). UK markets still discount a 15 bps rate hike in November though. Fed chair Powell later voiced his standing views, saying it’s time to taper but not to raise rates. The US curve bull flattened with yields falling 2.5 bps at the short end (3y) to 6.9-7.9 bps at the long end (10-30y). Real yields were again the driver with the 10y real yield in the US closing at -1%. German yields with the exception of the 30y (-3.3 bps) closed virtually unchanged after erasing an earlier rise that brought eg. the 10y to the highest level since May 2019. Inflation expectations in all three areas soared to multiyear levels. Action on currency markets -” much as we’re used to these days -” was less enticing. EUR/USD whipsawed yet finished the day marginally higher at 1.1643. The yen excelled as (real) core bond yields slipped. USD/JPY eased further sub 114. The UK’s front-end outperformance vis-à-vis the EU and US hurt sterling. EUR/GBP jumped from support around 0.842 to 0.8465. Cable forfeited 1.38.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Euro Dips As Business Confidence Slows

The euro has started the new trading week with slight losses. Currently, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1623, down 0.18% on the day. The Ifo German Business Climate index fell in October to 97.7, down from 98.9 a month earlier. This was the lowest reading since April and missed the forecast of 97.9 points. Perhaps even more concerning is that the index has slowed for four successive months, pointing to a worrisome downward trend. Ifo noted that supply-chain disruptions continue to hamper businesses and capacity utilisation in manufacturing was falling.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Calm Day ahead of Busy Week; Oil around $85

US futures near new highs; Facebook releases its earnings. Today’s economic calendar is light, but the rest of the week promises to be very interesting, with central bank meetings in the Eurozone, Canada, and Japan, as well as earnings reports from the technology industry’s heavy hitters. Facebook will launch the earnings campaign immediately following Wall Street’s closing bell.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Equity Indices Trade Mixed, HSBC Reported Mixed Results And Announced Buyback

Modest equity moves have been seen thus far. Nikkei has remained lower [Heavyweights decline (Fast Retailing, Softbank Group)]; Tokyo Steel rises on guidance raise. S&P ASX 200 has remained higher [Resources and Energy indices outperform]. Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite pared losses; Shanghai Consumer Staples index dropped after results from...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Euro Drops Broadly Following Weaker Germany Sentiment and Outlook

Euro drops broadly today after slightly weaker than expected German sentiment. Bundesbank also warned of significantly lower growth in Germany in Q4. Swiss France is following as second weakest. Yen is also soft following rally in major global treasury yields. On the other hand, Aussie is currently the strongest for today, followed by Dollar.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Japanese Yen Calm

The Japanese yen is drifting in the Monday session. Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 113.66, up 0.10% on the day. The yen has looked weak against the US dollar recently, and I for one thought that USD/JPY would punch above the 115 level. The pair did come close last week before reversing directions and moving lower. The yen had its first winning week since late August, which is indicative of the yen’s recent woes against the dollar.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Mexico’s Inflation Continues to Rise Despite Interest Rate Increases USD/MXN

At Mexico’s last central bank meeting on September 30th , Banxico hiked interest rates from 4.5% to 4.75% and said that the recent rise in inflation is transitory (like so many other central banks around the globe). They also stated that they expect inflation to converge to their 1%-3% target within the horizon forecast. Today, Mexico released its mid-month Inflation Rate for October. (Mexico is one of the few countries that releases a mid-month and a final inflation report.) The YoY headline inflation number for mid-month October rose to 6.12% from 5.87% in September, moving above April’s high of 6.08% and reaching its highest level since 2017. Early this year, the Bank if Mexico had said they has hoped inflation would be within target by the end of the year, however inflation continues to move further away from the 1%-3% area! Banixco meets again on November 11th.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Week Ahead – Between a Rock and a Hard Place

For years central banks have been operating under the assumption that inflation will eventually return to target while having the flexibility to wait until the economy is fully ready for higher rates. That luxury is a thing of the past and many now feel stuck between a rock and a hard place.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Week Ahead: Central Banks Return, Political Drama and BIG Earnings

Without many catalysts for the markets over the last few weeks, potential market moving events will return in force this week! After a few weeks out of the limelight for major central banks, the BOC, BOJ, and ECB meet to discuss monetary policy. In addition, politics return to the spotlight as the UK releases its autumn budget and the US tries to hash out the final details of Biden’s proposed $3.5 billion social spending plan. And although always looming in the background, the coronavirus is making headlines once again. Earnings will also be front and center this week as all the FAANGs release earnings, except for Netflix, which beat expectations last week. It’s also end of month and markets will get their first look at Q3 GDP. Has the world economy already peaked?
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Weekly Focus – Slowing Growth in the Euro Area

Markets have continued in risk on mode this week with rising equities and 10-year US treasuries back at May levels close to 1.70%. The demand for inflation protection remains strong and the US break-even inflation rate is now close to a historical high of 3%. Oil and gas prices have been broadly unchanged at elevated levels this week. The high energy prices affect metals as well and we are seeing refined metal prices at very high levels amid continuing production shortages and power outages. The demand boost from China’s pandemic-era stimulus is over, though, and this is particularly visible in iron ore prices. We have taken a closer look at metal prices in Research Global – Power crunch supports metal prices despite fading demand, 18 October.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

USD Gained Supported By Improved Data And Market Worries

The USD tended to gain against a number of its counterparts yesterday, supported also by lower-than-expected weekly initial jobless claims figure and a higher-than-expected existing home sales figure for September, while the Philly Fed Business Index increased worries for the pace of the US economic recovery as it dropped, implying a slowing economic activity for the area. It should be noted that worries for China’s property sector were still present yesterday which could have made investors more cautious and supported the USD, yet at the same time US stockmarkets seem to remain optimistic and focused on the earnings season. On the other hand, gold’s price tended to remain rather steady yesterday, even edged up despite the strengthening USD and rising US yields. Today we highlight the release of the preliminary Markit PMI figures for October of the Eurozone, UK and the US while on the monetary front Fed Chairman Powell is scheduled to speak along with San Francisco Fed President Daly and could sway the market’s opinion.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Major European PMI Data Mix But Remaining In Expansionary Territory

Bond yields moving higher as ‘transitory’ inflation still having markets believe central banks will enact earlier-than-anticipated interest rate hikes. Equity markets as higher corporate earnings recovery offset concerns about higher costs of borrowing and raw materials. Major European PMI data mixed in session; staying in expansion but at year lows:...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Bank of England rate hike expectations rise ahead of UK CPI

After the pullbacks seen on Monday, we managed a rather tepid rebound for European stocks yesterday, as caution about the economic outlook continued to temper sentiment. There was no such caution amongst US investors with markets there closing higher for the fifth day in a row, and the S&P500 back above the 4,500 level, as company earnings continued to beat expectations.
ECONOMY
pulse2.com

NIO Stock: Why The Price Substantially Increased This Week

The stock price of NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) increased by over 11% this week. This is why it happened. The stock price of NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) increased by over 11% this week. Investors are responding positively to speculation that NIO could be announcing new models at the NIO Day event.
STOCKS
investing.com

Crude Oil Prices Rise as OPEC Members Struggle to Raise Output

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices came off fresh seven-year highs in early trading in New York on Monday but remained well supported by signs that key producers are struggling to raise output to meet world demand. By 9:40 AM ET (1340 GMT), U.S. crude futures were up 1.2% at $82.66...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Will Crude Oil Price Breakout Signal Rising Interest Rates?

When crude oil prices rise, investors typically think of an improving global economy. But when crude oil price rises sharply (by a large amount over a short duration), investors worry about supply issues and/or inflation. Currently, both concerns are becoming more and more evident by the day. I highlighted growing concerns about an energy crisis due to rising oil and natural gas prices.
TRAFFIC
Houston Chronicle

U.S. crude stockpiles increase as oil prices rise

Markets shrugged off another big increase in U.S. crude inventories as oil continued it rally Thursday. The Energy Department reported that commercial crude stockpiles increased for the third consecutive week, rising by 6.1 million barrels last week. Oil rose more than 1 percent Thursday to settle at $81.31 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

China: Key price measure rises at fastest rate on record

China's "factory gate" prices - a measure of what manufacturers charge wholesalers for products - grew at the fastest rate on record last month. The soaring costs of goods comes as Chinese companies face power cuts and surging commodity prices. China is the world's biggest exporter and so price rises...
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Live House prices at risk from interest rates rise - live updates

FTSE 100 slips as GDP data disappoints; US futures rise. Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Putin’s gas war with Europe is far from over. House price growth could come to an "abrupt halt" as interest rates begin to rise, UBS has warned. In a new report, the Swiss investment bank said the lower...
REAL ESTATE

