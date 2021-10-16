Week Ahead: Rising Prices Raise Stakes for Rapid Rate Increases

The USD tended to gain against a number of its counterparts yesterday, supported also by lower-than-expected weekly initial jobless claims figure and a higher-than-expected existing home sales figure for September, while the Philly Fed Business Index increased worries for the pace of the US economic recovery as it dropped, implying a slowing economic activity for the area. It should be noted that worries for China’s property sector were still present yesterday which could have made investors more cautious and supported the USD, yet at the same time US stockmarkets seem to remain optimistic and focused on the earnings season. On the other hand, gold’s price tended to remain rather steady yesterday, even edged up despite the strengthening USD and rising US yields. Today we highlight the release of the preliminary Markit PMI figures for October of the Eurozone, UK and the US while on the monetary front Fed Chairman Powell is scheduled to speak along with San Francisco Fed President Daly and could sway the market’s opinion.
