The girls golf state champions in all four divisions will be decided this weekend at three sites. The Division 1 tournament will be held at The Meadows on the campus of Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Division 2 be played Bedford Valley in Battle Creek, and the Divisions 3 and 4 will be played at Forest Akers on the campus of Michigan State.

GRAND BLANC, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO