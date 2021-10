Featuring a star-studded cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, and Zendaya, ‘Dune’ is an epic science-fiction movie that centers upon the struggle for a rare resource in a feudal interstellar society. The movie follows the Atreides family that moves to the dangerous desert planet of Arrakis, which is the only source of an extremely rare substance called melange. When the family patriarch Duke Leto Atreides is betrayed for the possession of the rare drug, his loved ones are forced to fend for themselves in a ruthless world. If you love science-fiction films, then ‘Dune’ must be on your watchlist. Here’s everything you need to know about the exciting movie.

