Homicide Investigation: 2399 Parkland Dr. NE

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving the murder of Anthony Diante Dixon, 19. He was killed on Oct. 22. Anthony Dixon (credit: CBS 11 News) “This is hard for us to accept because we don’t understand why,” Dixon’s Aunt told CBS 11. “Nobody should ever have to feel like this.” Dixon was found in a wooded area in the 4600 block of Silver Drive, police said. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and him deceased at the scene. According to police, the motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are still under investigation. Anyone has information about this homicide is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department.

DALLAS, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO