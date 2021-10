At the 48th session of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC), September 13 – October 11, the United States advanced country-specific and thematic actions to promote greater respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of women and girls, LGBTQI+ persons, indigenous persons, members of ethnic and religious minority groups, older persons, and other marginalized and vulnerable groups. The United States continued to support the Council’s role of shining a spotlight on countries of concern and promoting accountability for governments that abuse human rights. We also condemned reprisals against human rights defenders. Placing human rights at the center of U.S. foreign policy, we pushed forward on key issues as an observer state, while actively pursuing election to the Council for the 2022-2024 term.

