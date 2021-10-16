Shin Megami Tensei V Daily Demon Vol. 156: Abaddon

The Nintendo Switch OLED console is finally here! Unsurprisingly, the price gougers were first in line, and so this new console is really hard to find. Right now, the OLED Switch is sold out at Gamestop, Target, Best Buy and other popular retailers. You can buy the Nintendo Switch OLED at Walmart and Amazon, where it’s available from third-party sellers for about $100-$155 more than the standard retail price of $350. We don’t recommend rewarding the price gougers, but keep your eyes on these product listings, as we hope Nintendo will provide restocks before the Christmas shopping season. Buy: Nintendo Switch OLED $484.97 Buy: Nintendo...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 18 HOURS AGO