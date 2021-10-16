CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Shin Megami Tensei V Daily Demon Vol. 156: Abaddon

By Reggy
personacentral.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlus has released the 156th video in the daily series showing off a different demon from Shin Megami Tensei V until the game’s Japanese release of November 11, 2021. The total number of...

personacentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
personacentral.com

Atlus Releases Shin Megami Tensei V Spoiler Warning, Media Distribution Guidelines

Atlus has released spoiler and media distribution guidelines prior to many of their larger, modern releases, and the upcoming Shin Megami Tensei V is no exception. As with the previous guidelines, the ones for the latest mainline entry in the SMT series includes details on the dissemination of potential spoilers for the game, as well as the distribution guidelines for video and live streaming.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tomokazu Sugita
Siliconera

Atlus Reveals Shin Megami Tensei V Launch-Day DLC

Atlus will release seven pieces of DLC for Shin Megami Tensei V at launch. You will have to buy the seven separately. Additionally, a new difficulty setting, Safety mode, will appear in stores as a free download. [Thanks, Famitsu!]. To start, there are four pieces of mission-based DLC for SMT...
COMICS
SPY

The Best Games To Play on Your New Nintendo Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch OLED console is finally here! Unsurprisingly, the price gougers were first in line, and so this new console is really hard to find. Right now, the OLED Switch is sold out at Gamestop, Target, Best Buy and other popular retailers. You can buy the Nintendo Switch OLED at Walmart and Amazon, where it’s available from third-party sellers for about $100-$155 more than the standard retail price of $350. We don’t recommend rewarding the price gougers, but keep your eyes on these product listings, as we hope Nintendo will provide restocks before the Christmas shopping season. Buy: Nintendo Switch OLED $484.97 Buy: Nintendo...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlus#Japanese#Thoth#The Nintendo Switch
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
personacentral.com

Love Live! School Idol Festival x Persona Series Collaboration Muse Members as Persona Designs Revealed

In June 2021, a collaboration was announced between the mobile rhythm game Love Live! School Idol Festival and the Persona series. Shown was the introduction of the character Eli Ayase wearing Elizabeth’s costume from Persona 3 (after winning a popularity poll), along with the announcement of the members of the idol group μ’s (Muse) dressed as personas as ultra rare (UR) characters in the game. The members of Aqours will also be SSR members in the game, with previously revealed persona inspired designs.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Shin Megami Tensei V daily demon vol. 147 – Leanan Sidhe

Atlus has released the latest daily demon video for Shin Megami Tensei V. The latest featured demon is the Femme Race demon Leanan Sidhe, check out the video and more details below the break. Here is some additional lore information behind Lanan Sidhe, courtesy of the Megami Tensei wiki:. In...
VIDEO GAMES
personacentral.com

Shin Megami Tensei V Daily Demon Vol. 146: Barong

Atlus has released the 146th video in the daily series showing off a different demon from Shin Megami Tensei V until the game’s Japanese release of November 11, 2021. The total number of demons shown will be 214. Following the 145th video featuring Jatayu, the 146th featured demon from SMT...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nintendo
nintendoeverything.com

Shin Megami Tensei V daily demon vol. 151 – Kikuri-Hime

Atlus has shared the latest daily demon video for Shin Megami Tensei V. The latest featured demon is Kikuri-Hime, check out the video and some details on this demon’s background below. Here’s some of the history behind Kikuri-Hime from the Megami Tensei wiki:. Kikuri-Hime-no-mikoto (菊理姫 or 菊理媛命) means “Priestess Chrysanthemum.”...
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy