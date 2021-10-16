The Tropics are Quiet – Thankfully

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Grab the rain gear and keep it handy throughout the day. Showers moved across parts of South Florida on Monday morning. The rain chance for the day is high due to plenty of moisture and a lingering frontal boundary. Scattered storms will develop in the afternoon with the potential for heavy downpours, localized flooding, lightning, and gusty winds. A warm, steamy day ahead with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Monday night some showers will be possible. Tuesday expect spotty storms due to lingering moisture. Drier and warmer on Wednesday with more sunshine. Highs will climb to the upper 80s. Another front is forecast to move in late week along with a surge of moisture that will increase our chance for passing showers Thursday and Friday. In the wake of that front, drier air will move in just in time for Halloween weekend. It will be less humid and slightly cooler with lows falling to the upper 60s Friday night and possibly the mid-60s by Sunday morning. Highs will be pleasant in the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO