CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

The Tropics are Quiet – Thankfully

By John Farley
abccolumbia.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tropics are very quiet right now – thankfully. As you...

www.abccolumbia.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropics#Hurricanes
KATC News

Warm and Quiet Monday

Another mild night ahead with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s to lower 70s by morning. Some patchy fog will be possible first thing tomorrow morning as well. A storm system off to our north will be bypassing us, but we are going to remain on the backside of that feature through tonight and into Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Soggy Start To Monday, Afternoon Storms Likely

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Grab the rain gear and keep it handy throughout the day. Showers moved across parts of South Florida on Monday morning. The rain chance for the day is high due to plenty of moisture and a lingering frontal boundary. Scattered storms will develop in the afternoon with the potential for heavy downpours, localized flooding, lightning, and gusty winds. A warm, steamy day ahead with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Monday night some showers will be possible. Tuesday expect spotty storms due to lingering moisture. Drier and warmer on Wednesday with more sunshine. Highs will climb to the upper 80s. Another front is forecast to move in late week along with a surge of moisture that will increase our chance for passing showers Thursday and Friday. In the wake of that front, drier air will move in just in time for Halloween weekend. It will be less humid and slightly cooler with lows falling to the upper 60s Friday night and possibly the mid-60s by Sunday morning. Highs will be pleasant in the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy